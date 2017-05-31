BridgeStreet Global Hospitality Connects New Supply Partners In Europe Using Cubilis Channel Manager

(Partnership delivers access for business travellers throughout the Benelux region)

RESTON, Virginia, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cubilis supply partners will now be able to easily connect with 4500 global corporate travel managers through BridgeStreet.com , the OTA that specializes in connecting serviced apartment, homes, and extended stay hotel operators to qualified business travel decision makers worldwide. This move will expand both companies' offerings to a larger global audience making it easier than ever to instantly connect to global, professionally managed hosted accommodations.

Through BridgeStreet's channel management platform tool, Cubilis supply partners will be able to upload their properties' description, availability, and to manage rates. BridgeStreet's channel tool, SNAP, integrates directly with Cubilis so guests will be able to book hosted accommodations guaranteed to meet high quality standards worldwide in real-time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through BridgeStreet.com's "real-time booking" digital or, if guests require a personal touch, through BridgeStreet's Private Client Hub.

BridgeStreet will also provide supply partners with real-time, cloud-based reporting which allows owners and managers to respond decisively to current market conditions, review historical data and make informed business decisions to maximize revenue potential.

"Our partnership with Cubilis will allow owners of serviced apartments, homes, and extended stay hotels access to a high-value global audience of corporate travellers and travel managers that have traditionally been difficult to access for this sector," said Aaron Turner, CTO of BridgeStreet.

Cubilis channel manager by Stardekk is an online hotel software made by and for independent hotel owners to help make bookings easier to manage. The market leader in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg (Benelux), Cubilis is known for its strong online presence with reliable connections and has become the preferred IT partner toBOOKING.com,EXPEDIA,and a Premium Tripconnect partner ofTRIPADVISOR.

"We are very pleased to announce the partnership with BridgeStreet enabling all Cubilis users to distribute real-time rates and availability onto BridgeStreet.com and have reservations automatically delivered to over 50 different PMS systems. This integration provides our hotel clients additional exposure to a market that has enormous potential," Vincent Goemaere, CEO of Stardekk said.

Virginia based, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality BridgeStreet generates demand for suppliers through their 4500+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team. This immediately puts supply partners on a level playing field with the industry's major legacy hospitality players, while bridging the gap between the sharing economies.

President and CEO of BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, Sean Worker, shares. "Our mission was to solve one of the industry's most persistent problems; to simply offer wider choices across a range of price points and hospitality accommodation experiences - with ease. BridgeStreet Global Hospitality is built for business travel leaders and their employees and each day we make it easier through our partnerships with companies like Cubilis. We are simplifying the extended stay industry- and for the first time, giving travel managers and businesses - exactly what they need through bridgestreet.com: global choices and transparency for professionallymanaged serviced apartments, homes and extended stay hotels."