

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) reported that its net income for the second-quarter declined to $93.56 million or $0.27 per share from $170.57 million or $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year.



Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.03 compared to $0.64 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In the Wednesday's pre-market, ADI is currently trading at $90.25 up $5.45 or 6.43%.



Revenue for the quarter grew to $1.15 billion from $778.77 billion in the prior year. GAAP revenue totaled $1.1 billion, with a contribution of $147.5 million from Linear Technology; Non-GAAP revenue totaled $1.2 billion, with a $208.3 million contribution from Linear Technology. Wall Street expected revenues of $1.1 billion.



The company expects earnings per Share for the third-quarter to be in the range of $0.02 to $0.17, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.07 to $1.21.



Looking ahead to the third-quarter, the company continues to see signs of good business conditions and is planning for revenue in the third quarter of 2017, first full quarter with Linear Technology, to be in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.42 billion on a GAAP basis, and $1.37 billion to $1.45 billion on a non-GAAP basis. Wall Street currently is looking for the third-quarter earnings of $1.04 per share on annual revenues of $1.36 billion.



ADI also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per outstanding share of common stock, representing an annual dividend per share of $1.80. The dividend will be paid on June 20, 2017 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX