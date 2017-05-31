

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced positive results from a Phase III HALO study of fremanezumab, an investigational treatment for the prevention of migraine.



In the chronic migraine (CM) study, patients treated with fremanezumab experienced statistically significant reduction in the number of monthly headache days of at least moderate severity vs. placebo (-2.5 days) during the 12 week period after first dose, for both monthly (-4.6 days p<0.0001) and quarterly (-4.3 days p<0.0001) dosing regimens. Similar to the Phase II trials, both patients that were on monotherapy and stable doses of prophylactic medications were included in the trial.



In addition, patients treated with fremanezumab experienced significant improvement compared to placebo on all secondary endpoints for both monthly and quarterly dosing regimens, including: response rate, onset of efficacy, efficacy as monotherapy, and disability. The results were positive, and of 13 hierarchical comparisons, p was <0.0001 in 12 of them, being 0.0004 in the remaining. The most commonly-reported adverse event in the study was injection site pain, with similar rates in the placebo and active groups.



Teva noted that it plans to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for fremanezumab later this year. Teva's Phase III HALO study in Episodic Migraine (EM) will report topline results in the coming weeks.



