TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a fully reporting "better-for-you" snack company, announced that NightFood snack products have been approved for sale directly through both Facebook and Amazon buying platforms.

Giving consumers the opportunity to buy products directly through two of the most popular online platforms is part of the ongoing development of a direct-to-consumer strategy for the NightFood brand.

"With Facebook being an integral part of our customer acquisition strategy, there's value in allowing consumers to complete the entire checkout process entirely within Facebook, without having to click out to our third party website," explained NightFood CEO Sean Folkson. "With regard to Amazon, the decision to apply for their 'Fulfilled by Amazon' program, rather than simply selling to Amazon as we've done in the past, was largely driven by two things: our ability to control pricing, and the fact that we believe Amazon is the most efficient way for us to handle international shipping direct to consumer."

NightFood products became available for purchase directly through Facebook on May 30, 2017. It is anticipated product will be available for purchase through Amazon before June 9, 2017.

The Company recently hired Common Thread Collective (CTC) to handle their e-commerce and online sales. CTC concept development work for the NightFood campaign has begun, and launch is expected in approximately one month. Other Common Thread e-commerce clients include Lululemon, QALO, and The North Face.

Folkson explained, "While we do expect some immediate benefit from each platform, getting both Facebook and Amazon in place is more of a foundational move in preparation for the upcoming launch of our online direct-to-consumer campaign with Common Thread."

About NightFood:

NightFood (OTCQB: NGTF), "The Nighttime Snack Company", is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks which help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way. For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and www.nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

