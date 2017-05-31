



HONG KONG, May 31, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - FASHIONALLY, a local online fashion communication hub supported by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will set up a pop-up store from 8 to 21 June to promote local fashion brands at designer boutique WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND in Causeway Bay, an area that has become a downtown creativity base with its concentration of specialty shops. The "FASHIONALLY.com x WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND Pop-up Store" will feature the latest collections from 10 budding local designer brands. In addition, the Pop-up Store, together with various indie shops in the street, will throw a party entitled "[Can3 Heoi1] @ FASHIONALLY.com x WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND Pop-up Store" next Friday (9 June). Members of the public are invited to take part to show their support for local creations.- FASHIONALLY.com x WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND Pop-up StoreWAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND was established by local designers Kee Chung and Mike Lee to sell trendy items and alternative fashion from their own brand. The boutique occasionally features joint promotions to help new local labels gain more exposure and expand the shop's offerings. At the FASHIONALLY.com x WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND Pop-up Store, WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND will team up with nine local fashion brands to feature avant-garde designs from multiple designer brands, showcasing the abundant creativity of Hong Kong designers.Participating brands are: WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND, YEUNG CHIN (by Yeung Chin), Phenotypsetter (by Jane Ng), Necro Poon (by Necro Poon), DEMO. (by Derek Chan), FromClothingOf (Shirley Wong), KENSON (by Kenson Tam), Sketcharound (by Priscilla So), LAPEEWEE (by Yannes Wong & Stephanie Wong) and kenaxleung (by Kenax Leung).VIP members of WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND are entitled to a 15 per cent discount on any single-item purchase, or a 20 per cent discount on any purchase of two or more items. Other customers can enjoy a 15 per cent discount on any purchase of two or more items. Each purchase comes with a chance to get a clutch bag designed for FASHIONALLY by renowned designer Cecilia Ma (reference retail price: HK$2,320).Fast facts:Event: FASHIONALLY.com x WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND Pop-up StoreHighlights: The latest collections from 10 local designersVenue: WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND, G/F, 29 Haven Street, Causeway Bay, Hong KongDate: 8-21 June 2017Opening hours: Mondays to Sundays: 3pm-10pm- Party time: [Can3Heoi1]@FASHIONALLY.com x WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND Pop-up StoreMembers of the public are welcome to join the "[Can3Heoi1]@FASHIONALLY.com x WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND Pop-up Store" party on 9 June. Shoppers who get a stamp from party performers on Haven Street will enjoy discounts at various shops including Still House, GoodDay Cafe, Ladies & Gentlemen, Cafe R&C and Mammy Pancake.Fast facts:Event: [Can3Heoi1]@FASHIONALLY.com x WAGAMAMA PLAYGROUND Pop-up StoreVenue: Haven Street, Causeway BayDate: Friday, 9 June 2017Time: 7pm-9:30pmThe Pop-up Store and party will help new local fashion brands gain exposure and encourage collaboration across various creative sectors to promote and showcase Hong Kong design. These events are the latest HKTDC initiative to support Hong Kong fashion brands and young talent by providing promotion, marketing, sharing and communication channels. The next Hong Kong Young Designers' Contest (YDC) will take place in September.Photo Download: http://bit.ly/2qyWfHXMedia Registration:Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcAbout YDCLaunched in 1977, YDC aims to uncover, encourage and nurture local design talent. It has long been a source of fresh talent for the Hong Kong's fashion industry, with many past YDC contestants going on to become today's influential designers.About FASHIONALLY (www.fashionally.com)Operated by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), FASHIONALLY.com is a unique online platform featuring information and news about Hong Kong fashion designers and brands, including trend previews, interviews, fashion maps, blogs and information about the YDC. This non-profit website provides a promotion, sharing and communication channel for local fashion talent.About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. 