MediaMarkt partners with Atento to strengthen its customer relationship strategy in Spain

- Atento has developed a multichannel solution for MediaMarkt with a strong digital component ensuring best customer experience for online sales platforms

- Atento will provide customer relationship services for MediaMarkt's Digital Store and e-commerce platform in Spain

- The collaboration with MediaMarkt drives Atento's commitment to diversify its portfolio of clients and solutions in Spain

MADRID, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, has partnered with MediaMarkt, a leading consumer electronics distribution company, to strengthen its customer relationship strategy andenhance the quality and efficiency of its service in Spain.

Atento will manage MediaMarkt's customer relationship service in Spain with a team of highly qualified professionals who will support the company's e-commerce platform and manage customer service for the Digital Store, a new digital and multichannel store concept in which technology and experience are paramount. Atento will manage the telephone and digital channels (e-mails and chat), and will provide assistance to users during their shopping experience on the MediaMarkt website.

Atento's solution for MediaMarkt enables centralized management of all the company's customer processes in Spain while offering an exceptional and innovative customer experience adapted to the needs of digital consumers.

The solution provided also features a new online chat service that Atento has built into the centralized global management platform, allowing the first level of questions to be answered through a chatbot. It includes the option to elevate to an agent while saving the entire log of the customer's question. This has made it possible to improve the efficiency of the service and of the customer's experience by solving questions in real time.

Customer service is a key component of MediaMarkt's strategy, which is why the retail company constantly works to offer more personalized attention through all channels, facilitating multiple contact options: physical store, chat, virtual shopper, Facebook, Twitter, e-mail and telephone.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer an innovate customer experience solution to a leading brand like MediaMarkt. Our collaboration agreement reflects Atento's commitment to continue growing and diversifying the sectors to which we offer our services in Spain, while developing multichannel solutions adapted to a digital environment that offer a clear added value to our clients," stated Jose Maria Perez Melber, Atento Spain and EMEA Managing Director.

For David Villanueva, MediaMarkt Head of Customer Experience for Spain and Portugal, "The multichannel strategy that we are strengthening with Atento's help allows us to offer our customers a unique experience adapted to their needs, improving our service during the customer journey and giving them a safe, agile, high-quality experience that responds to their preferences and needs."

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

