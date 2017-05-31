CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today that Scania (Great Britain) Limited, one of the leading suppliers in the UK of trucks, buses, coaches and engines, has selected the Determine Cloud Platform to drive its efficiency and future growth in Purchasing.

Scania (Great Britain) Limited a part of the Volkswagen Group, provides transport solutions for use in a wide range of applications. The company will leverage Sourcing, Supplier Management and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions on the Determine Cloud Platform to power their purchasing processes with a focus on increased efficiency, cost savings, compliance and performance.

"We realised that we needed some software to support our daily tasks and project work as Purchasing is becoming an ever more involved function in the core business. Purchasing is now more than simply just sending out tenders so therefore we needed a system to support the complete sourcing process through to contract management and compliance. Supply chain management also being an important part.

"We set up a reference group and we had demonstrations of a number of systems from several providers. All members of the reference group agreed that Determine was the best solution for Scania (Great Britain) Limited, as it had the most user friendly interface, the most flexibility thanks to its modularity and configuration capability and the Determine team were enthusiastic and understood very early on what we needed."

-- Ann-Sofie Brodin, Purchasing Manager, Scania (Great Britain) Limited

"The transportation industry is dynamic and at the forefront of technology in many ways, and Scania (Great Britain) Limited is well ahead of the competition in terms of innovation and development. It is also a highly complex industry that requires the most advanced source-to-pay capabilities that can easily integrate data and workflow across multiple solutions, people and geographies. We're extremely excited that Scania (Great Britain) Limited has chosen the Determine Cloud Platform to help drive their initiatives, from performance and efficiency gains to sustainability efforts."

-- Steve Potts, Chief Revenue Officer, Determine

For over fifty years, Scania (Great Britain) Limited has been pushing the transport industry forward in the U.K., offering a wide range of operator-configurable trucks, buses and coaches, as well as engines that are leading the company's growth in industrial, marine and power generation applications worldwide.

"Scania (Great Britain) Limited is known for innovative thinking, both in terms of their products and processes. At Determine, we're also constantly pushing the boundaries in what our solutions can achieve. We look forward to putting our category expertise and Determine Cloud Platform to work helping Scania (Great Britain) Limited reach, and exceed, their business goals and showing another successful client the true meaning and value of Platformance."

-- Jeffrey Grosman, Chief Operating Officer, Determine

About Scania (Great Britain) Limited

Scania (Great Britain) Limited is a major supplier to UK industry of trucks, buses, coaches and engines for industrial and marine applications. Additionally, the company provides a wide range of complementary and ancillary services in support of its products and customers through its 89-strong network of service centres. In 2016, Scania (Great Britain) Limited's share of the UK heavy truck market was 20%, with a record 7,283 trucks registered. Based in Sweden and with production facilities in Europe and Latin America, Scania is a global organisation which markets its products in around 100 countries worldwide.

Specialties

Truck Manufacturing, Truck Sales & Service, Truck Leasing & Finance, Truck Parts Sales, Automotive, Bus Manufacturing, Bus Sales & Service, Engine Manufacturing, Bus Leasing & Finance, and Bus Parts Sales.

For more information visit www.scania.com

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

