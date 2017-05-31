NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- PebblePost®, the inventor of Programmatic Direct Mail®, today announced the promotion of Adam Solomon to Chief Product Officer.

In his new role, Solomon will oversee product strategy -- development and execution -- as PebblePost rapidly expands into new verticals and markets in response to strong demand for Programmatic Direct Mail® -- the first new channel since search and social.

"The digital product management and marketing expertise Adam has demonstrated are aligned with what we need in a chief product officer," said Lewis Gersh, CEO. "His forward-thinking and strategic acuity will help us make working with Programmatic Direct Mail® as familiar and easy as working with programmatic channel partners in display, search and social."

Solomon joined PebblePost as vice president of product in 2016. His prior experience includes roles as general manager for Core Audience, Hearst's programmatic advertising solutions business, and leading Digital Ad Product development at Time Inc., Viacom Media Networks, and MTV. Solomon is co-inventor on four U.S. patent issues related to interactive video advertising technology based on his work at Viacom Media Networks.

"Over the next year, we'll focus on leveraging the best and brightest in data science and AI to understand which consumer attributes and intent signals are the most predictive for future purchases -- and how to time the delivery of Programmatic Direct Mail® accordingly," said Solomon. "Our customers can expect even more advancements to the platform, such as enhanced conversion tracking, transaction match and attribution solutions, more creative formats and dynamic features."

Solomon's promotion comes on the heels of several company milestones, as PebblePost outpaced goals in terms of both technology and scale over the past year. The company recently introduced several major advancements to its platform, expanding its suite of Programmatic Direct Mail® solutions to deliver on brands' needs throughout the entire customer journey, from specifically targeting existing customers and registered users to website prospects. In addition, the platform continues to grow its consumer behavior data, now processing nearly one billion events per month.

For more information about PebblePost, please visit pebblepost.com.

About PebblePost®

PebblePost invented Programmatic Direct Mail® to transform real-time online activity into personalized, dynamically rendered direct mail that's delivered into postal hubs within 12-24 hours, every day. The company's patent pending digital-to-direct mail platform integrates segmentation, campaign management, production, analytics and optimization. PebblePost combines the power of intent data with the effectiveness of in-home media to achieve far higher response, conversion rates and ROAS. PebblePost® is a venture-backed company based in NYC.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Contact:

Cassady Nordeen

Blast PR for PebblePost

Email Contact



