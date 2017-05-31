HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- U.S.-based solar photovoltaic module manufacturer Seraphim Solar USA announced today that its high-efficiency, American-made solar modules have been approved by major residential solar finance companies for their installer networks. Sungage Financial and Sunnova are among the finance firms that have added Seraphim USA to their approved vendor lists, citing the manufacturer's bankability, product quality, and reliability. As a result, installers across the country can now offer Seraphim USA modules to their customers as part of their home solar financing packages.

The news comes as Seraphim USA accelerates its production ramp at the company's fully automated, state-of-the-art PV module manufacturing factory in Jackson, Mississippi. One of the largest facilities of its kind in the U.S., the 160 MW facility is producing 60- and 72-cell polycrystalline and monocrystalline silicon modules for residential, commercial, industrial, governmental and military customers in the United States.

"Thanks to the confidence our finance partners and our customers have in our products, we've seen our order intake grow -- we're shipping our modules as fast as we can make them and are actively hiring production staff," said Steve Ostrenga, vice president of sales for Seraphim Solar USA. "With uncertainty clouding some parts of the U.S. solar manufacturing community, developers and installers who want top-quality, U.S.-made products are looking to us as a reliable and bankable supplier."

"The Seraphim Solar USA team has demonstrated operational excellence, both in terms of their people and their module manufacturing, as well as a solid track record of bankability," said Jordan Fruge, chief marketing officer of Sunnova. "These attributes convinced us they belonged on our approved vendor list."

Seraphim Solar USA further enhances the bankability of its modules by backstopping its 25-year warranty with a comprehensive PowerGuard Specialty Insurance Services policy.

"Like the other Tier One solar manufacturers whose products we insure, Seraphim Solar USA meets stringent requirements for quality and reliability," said Mike McMullen, co-founder of PowerGuard Insurance. "Solar developers, installers and EPCs can rest assured that Seraphim USA modules meet project financing and investor requirements."

Seraphim Solar USA will be introducing new product innovations in the coming months, including an attractive black-on-black module for residential and small commercial customers and four-busbar, passivated-emitter rear contact (PERC) cell-based modules. The company will be showcasing its product line and capabilities at Booth 24 during Solar Power Texas in Austin June 13 -14 and at Booth 8451 during the Intersolar North America trade show, taking place July 11-13 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

About Seraphim Solar USA Manufacturing

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Seraphim Solar USA (www.seraphimusa.com) manufactures high-quality polycrystalline and monocrystalline silicon solar modules in its state-of-the-art 160-MW production facility in Jackson, Mississippi. The U.S.-owned company supplies solar customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, government, and military sectors. Backed by PowerGuard module warranty insurance, Seraphim USA's bankable products are compliant with Buy American, Ex-Im Bank, ARRA, and GSA requirements. For those interested in joining Seraphim's Jackson manufacturing team, please send resumes to careers@seraphimusa.com

