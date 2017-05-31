NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Daxor Corporation, (NYSE MKT: DXR) an investment company with medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations, announces the hiring of John Wilkens as its new Chief Financial Officer effective immediately, reporting directly to Michael Feldschuh, President & CEO of Daxor Corporation. "Mr. Wilkens will be responsible for overseeing the financial activities of Daxor and will help lead in the ongoing restructuring of the company as well as negotiating joint ventures and corporate actions to enhance shareholder value in a transformative way," said Mr. Feldschuh.

John is a licensed CPA and has more than 25 years of finance leadership experience, including tenures with Convector Capital Management and Mark Asset Management. He is passionate about improving processes to increase market value and possesses a deep understanding of accounting, tax, payroll, and finance, in both large and small enterprises. John holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Rutgers University.

Mr. Wilkens stated, "I am excited to join Daxor. The strategic growth opportunities for the company are compelling, and the mission of saving lives has never been more important. Daxor's BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is a lifesaving diagnostic used at leading hospitals in the country. I look forward to being an integral part of the team at Daxor and helping to drive further success for the company."

Daxor Corporation manufactures and markets the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, which is used in conjunction with Volumex, Daxor's single use diagnostic kit. For more information regarding Daxor Corporation's Blood Volume Analyzer BVA-100, visit Daxor's website at www.Daxor.com.

