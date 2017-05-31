SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- GreatCall, the leader in connected health for active aging, today announced that its Currents blog was named a Today's Caregiver Magazine Caregiver Friendly® Award winner. Today's Caregiver is the first national magazine for family and professional caregivers. The Caregiver Friendly® Awards are designed to celebrate products, services, books and media created with the needs of caregivers in mind.

GreatCall Currents, an easy-to-access, free online blog, provides family caregivers with advice, education, and support to make their caregiving experience easier. Currents began in January of 2016 and has over 150 blog posts.

"We are honored that GreatCall Currents was named a Caregiver Friendly Award winner," said David Inns, CEO, GreatCall. "Family caregivers -- more than 18 percent of the U.S. population -- have an increasingly difficult role. GreatCall is proud to help support them with this important resource."

"The average caregiver is responsible for over $40,000 in health-related expenditures each year, in either personal or directed funds," said Gary Barg, editor-in-chief, Today's Caregiver. "This award is designed to help family caregivers recognize and reward those organizations who will care for them in as committed a manner as they care for their loved ones."

Award winners will be announced in the July/August 2017 issue of Today's Caregiver and on the magazine's website, caregiver.com.

About GreatCall:

GreatCall is the leader in connected health for active aging. With health and safety solutions for older adults and their family caregivers, GreatCall's innovative suite of easy-to-use mobile products and award-winning approach to customer care helps aging consumers live more independent lives. Products and services include: Lively Mobile, Jitterbug Flip, Jitterbug Smart, Lively Wearable, Healthsense, Dashboard, HealthNotes and health, safety and wellness apps Urgent Care, GreatCall Link, MedCoach and 5Star Urgent Response Service.

GreatCall's products and services are sold nationwide at leading retailers as well as direct to consumers at 1-800-296-4993 and online at GreatCall.com. GreatCall is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To learn more, please visit www.GreatCall.com. This news release and other corporate assets are available at www.greatcall.com/newsroom or follow our news on Twitter @GreatCallinc and on Facebook at Facebook.com/greatcall.

About The Caregiver Friendly Awards:

Caregiver Friendly® Awards are presented by Today's Caregiver magazine to celebrate outstanding books, media, products and services designed with the best interest of the family caregiver in mind. Today's Caregiver magazine, launched in 1995, is published by Caregiver Media Group, which also produces the Fearless Caregiver Conferences, www.caregiver.com and The Fearless Caregiver book which teaches caregivers how to become their loved one's fearless advocates within the healthcare system.

