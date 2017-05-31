PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, announced today that several of its privileged access management and vulnerability management solutions completed the Common Criteria certification. Common Criteria is an internationally recognized computer security standard that includes stringent review and testing. Achievement of this certification helps to assure that government agencies and global enterprises can confidently procure and use BeyondTrust's best-of-breed solutions to reduce data breach risks and address compliance requirements without the added cost and complexity of additional product testing.

Joining BeyondTrust's PowerBroker for Unix & Linux are the following Common Criteria Certification recipients:

BeyondInsight

Retina

PowerBroker for Windows

PowerBroker Auditing & Security Suite

UVM 50 appliance

Common Criteria, which is also an ISO standard (ISO 15408) is the foundation for the widest-available mutual international recognition of secure IT products. Its goals include improving the availability of security-enhanced IT products and supporting more efficient procurement of solutions.

The DXC Security Testing and Certification Laboratories conducted the testing of BeyondTrust's IT Risk Management Framework and granted the Common Criteria certificate (# 383-4-412) that became effective on May 8, 2017. BeyondTrust solutions achieved certification using the Common Methodology for Information Technology Security Evaluation, Version 3.1 Revision 4.

"Enterprises around the globe depend on the Common Criteria Certification to ensure the solutions they select perform securely and as promised," said Brad Hibbert, chief technology officer, BeyondTrust. "With Common Criteria certification, organizations can be even more confident that BeyondTrust solutions will help secure their environments against insider threats and prevent unauthorized access to critical information systems."

Enterprises and governments around the world can rely on BeyondTrust solutions to give IT organizations control over internal and external risks. The company provides a unique, unified platform combining privileged access management and vulnerability management solutions, enabling IT professionals and security experts to work together with greater control and enhanced efficiency.

"Businesses around the globe are very focused on improving efficiency, cost savings and security in all information technology procurements," added Hibbert. "Devoting time and resources to independent testing solutions adds unnecessary complexity and costs to the selection process. Utilizing Common Criteria certified vendors help them more effectively secure and modernize their IT systems."

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global cyber security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber-attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

