TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 --Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of the revolutionary award-winning PATSCAN CMR™ concealed weapons detection system, is pleased to announce and welcomes the appointment of Mr. John Gillies as a member of it's Board of Directors.

Mr. Gillies has recently served as an advisor to Patriot One since its commercial inception, and brings over 33 years of federal government experience, principally within the national and international security and intelligence environment. Mr. Gillies served as an Assistant Director with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and as a member of the CSIS Senior Executive Committee. Past duties within CSIS include extensive experience in both counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism sectors in a variety of roles including as Director General, Counter Terrorism Division and Director General, BC Region during the 2010 Winter Olympic Games. During his tenure as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for CSIS, Mr. Gillies also served as a member of the Board of Governors for Canada's 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures; sat as a Board member for the National Capital CHRO Forum; and served as a member of the Conference Board of Canada's Strategic Human Resource Management Council. Prior to joining the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Mr. Gillies served as a police officer in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) which included service within the Drug Enforcement Section. He is a graduate of the University of Victoria and currently resides in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

"On behalf of the team at Patriot One, I am delighted to welcome John onboard in his new role as a Director of the Company," expressed Martin Cronin, Patriot One CEO. "John has provided an outstanding service to us since we first launched this venture and his guidance has proven invaluable. Now that we have him fully entrenched in our business, we look forward to working together to continue to build a world-class enterprise based on shared values aimed at protecting the public's right to safety."

John Gillies adds, "I am honored to join the Patriot One board and team, as the company moves aggressively to fulfill its commitment to Deter, Detect and Defend against acts of violence around the globe."

In related news, the Company advises that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. PST. Voting on resolutions included an increase in the number of Directors to five, re-election of all previous Directors, the appointment of Mr. Gillies to the Board, the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors, and approval and ratification of the Corporation's existing stock option plan.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL):

Patriot One has developed PATSCAN CMR™ the next generation of its award-winning Patriot One Technologies™ NForce CMR1000 software and radar solution. PATSCAN CMR is a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com. Patriot One Technologies are proud winners of the 2017 Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection category of the Security Industry Association's New Product Showcase at ISC West.

