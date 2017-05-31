SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - May 31, 2017) - Advantel Networks, a premier technology solutions provider, announced today a strategic partnership with Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud software for the enterprise contact center market.

Five9 is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud software for contact centers. Since the company's inception, it has exclusively focused on delivering its platform in the cloud and disrupting a significantly large market by replacing legacy on-premise contact center systems.

The Five9 solution delivers everything needed to connect customers to agents in the channels customers prefer, whether it is via phone, web chat, email, mobile apps, or social media. Five9 provides a full end-to-end solution with sophisticated management applications such as: supervisor desktop to monitor and coach agents, real-time and historical reporting, recording, workforce management, quality monitoring, out-of-the-box and custom CRM integrations.

"We are very excited to partner with Five9," said Mark Ritchie, President of Advantel Networks. "Five9's next generation cloud contact center technology will greatly enhance our ability to deliver the best cloud solutions in the industry to our customers."

Wendell Black, VP of Global Channels at Five9 had this to say: "We are delighted to have Advantel join the Five9 partner community. Advantel has a long history of delivering enterprise contact center solutions with a focus on execution and customer experience. Their focus and breadth of knowledge will enable them to deliver a world class Five9 experience to the marketplace."

About Advantel Networks

Advantel' Networks is a premier technology provider that designs, implements and maintains powerful converged communication and data network solutions to businesses worldwide. For over 30 years, Advantel Networks has focused on reducing infrastructure costs and simplifying IT administration for SMB to Fortune 100 enterprises. Our company delivers critical business solutions and services, such as Security, Data Centers, Storage and Virtualization, Unified Communications, Contact Centers, Cloud, and Integrated and Managed Services. Advantel was recently named to The Channel Company's CRN Solution Provider 500 list, underscoring its value in the IT landscape. For more information, visit advantel.com.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud software for the enterprise contact center market, bringing the power of the cloud to thousands of customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Since 2001, Five9 has led the cloud revolution in contact centers, helping organizations transition from legacy premise-based solutions to the cloud. Five9 provides businesses with reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable cloud contact center software designed to create exceptional customer experiences, increase agent productivity, and deliver tangible business results. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

