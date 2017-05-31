SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 31, 2017) - AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ABRA) has completed a reverse takeover and closed an oversubscribed private placement, and is now moving quickly to explore its properties in Argentina.

In late April, AbraPlata Resource Corp. completed a reverse takeover (RTO) of Huayra Minerals Corp. and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ABRA and (OTC: ABBRF). Concurrent with the RTO, AbraPlata closed a $2.86 million private placement. On May 16, the company announced, as a result of strong demand, the raise of an additional $775,790 through private placement.

The company has acquired the Diabilillos property in Argentina's Salta Province from Silver Standard Resources Inc. With cash in hand, the company is moving ahead to explore the property.

AbraPlata CEO Willem Fuchter, in an interview with Gerardo Del Real published in Resource Stock Digest, noted that one of the "most important things about the Diablillos property is that it is in an existing mineral district (which includes Taca Taca, owned by First Quantum Minerals Ltd.), which is a large porphyry system just a few tens of kilometers to the northwest of us. On top of that there's Lindero and Arizaro that are owned by Fortuna. There's also Regulus' Rio Grande porphyry deposit, our own Samenta porphyry moly deposit, and you've got a host of other Lithium and Borax mines in operation in the area."

