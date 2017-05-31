Migrate to Multi-Platform Management Program Introduced by Leading Device Management Provider, FileWave

FileWave's Migrate to Multi-Platform Management program includes dedicated engineer and special pricing for organizations switching to FileWave

INDIANAPOLIS, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --FileWave, a leader in multi-platform device management, announced today its newest program, Migrate to Multi-Platform Management. This new program is specifically designed for any organization in need of a stable, robust, and scalable macOS, iOS, Windows, Chrome OS, or Android management solution.

Users of the device management software's newest offering can expect personalized service and support, as each program subscriber will receive a dedicated engineer. This engineer willhelp plan and execute an organization's transition to FileWave, ensuring a smooth and successful start. FileWave's team of engineers have helped hundreds of organizations switch to FileWave, so customers can rest assured knowing they'll be in experienced hands.

Organizations migrating from other management solutions to FileWave will receive special pricing with the new program. FileWave will match existing renewal pricing or give a 25% discount, whichever is more beneficial for the organization. "This new program squarely addresses the growing need for multi-platform device management, while also combating the recent price increases throughout the industry," said Stephen Mirante, VP of Sales and Strategic Relations, FileWave.

Learn more about FileWave, or the Migrate to Multi-Platform Management program, by visiting www.filewave.com, attending a free online demo, or by receiving a free download of the software.

About FileWave

Founded in 1992, FileWave provides education, enterprise and government institutions around the world with multi-platform device management software to assist IT teams throughout the entire lifecycle process of imaging, deployment, management, and maintenance. FileWave's all-in-one, highly scalable solution solves the many challenges of managing a diverse and growing population of users, devices, and content by ensuring organizations have a comprehensive solution that supports both desktop and mobile devices across macOS, iOS, Windows, Chrome OS, and Android.

Media Contact

Jason Noel

Director of Marketing

jasonn@filewave.com

+1 888-345-3928