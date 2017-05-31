CEO of Artificial Intelligence Marketing Platform Albert Honored for His Innovation

CEO of Albert (LSE:ADGO), Or Shani, has been named Most Innovative CEO by the prestigious CEO World Awards®, and was honored with the category's Gold award. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services and milestones from every major industry. Organizations from all over the world, including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups, are eligible to submit nominations.

Shani is the visionary behind Albert, the first artificial intelligence-driven digital marketing solution. Shani began his work on Albert over seven years ago when he realized that companies simply couldn't keep up with the vast data analysis and optimization efforts inherent to digital campaigns. In Albert he introduced autonomous technology that drastically scales these efforts, exponentially increasing efficiency, and completely transforming the marketing practice for enterprises. Albert is now one of the most widely adopted AI business solutions on the market.

"It's an honor to be named a winner by CEO World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Shani. "These awards are a testament to Albert's commitment to proliferating artificial intelligence in the marketing industry, and leading the use of this cutting-edge technology in the business world as a whole."

Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, June 26, 2017 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner.

About AlbertTM

Albert, created by Adgorithms (LSE: ADGO), is the first-ever fully autonomous artificial intelligence marketing platform, driving digital marketing campaigns from start to finish for some of the world's leading brands. Albert's mission is to liberate businesses from the complexities of digital marketing-not just by replicating their existing efforts, but by executing them at a pace and scale not previously possible. He serves as a highly intelligent and sophisticated member of brands' marketing teams, wading through mass amounts of data, converting this data into insights, and autonomously acting on these insights, across channels, devices and formats, in real time. This eliminates the manual and time-consuming tasks that currently limit the effectiveness and results of modern digital advertising and marketing. Brands such as Harley Davidson, EVISU, Cosabella, Dole Asia, and Made.com credit Albert with significantly increased sales, an accelerated path to revenue, the ability to make more informed investment decisions, and reduced operational costs. Visit meet.albert.ai.

