The Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC), the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), will host a Smart Cities Forum on June 14th in Berlin, Germany in the Radisson Blu Berlin hotel from 1:00pm 4:30pm. This public event will showcase industrial Internet technologies that will enable smart cities of the future.

While the integration of IIoT applications in smart cities will bring numerous benefits, there are numerous security, privacy and interoperability challenges that must be addressed as IIoT technologies progress.

The Smart Cities Forum will include:

Guest speakers from Cisco and GE Digital who will share how they are developing and applying IIoT technologies to enable smart cities.

A panel of testbed experts from Asavie, Dell EMC, InterDigital, Real-Time Innovations, Inc. and Wipro who will discuss the challenges of an energy Microgrid, security monitoring, asset utilization, energy efficiency and first responder route optimization.

A guest speaker from Belden who will provide insights into Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) and how the IIC's TSN Testbed is advancing TSN in manufacturing and the vision for other applications such as transportation and more.

The IIC hosts thought leadership forums around the globe. See www.iiconsortium.org/events for upcoming and past forums, speakers and presentations.

WHEN: June 14, 2017, 1:00pm to 4:30pm

WHERE: Radisson Blu Berlin, Berlin, Germany

COST: Complimentary; Pre-registration recommended; Register

CONTACT: info@iiconsortium.org

About the Industrial Internet Consortium

The Industrial Internet Consortium is the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Our mission is to deliver a trustworthy IIoT in which the world's systems and devices are securely connected and controlled to deliver transformational outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.iiconsortium.org.

