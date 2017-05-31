Barceló Launches Sport Week in Playa Bávaro

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Exercise brings numerous health benefits and this September the Spanish Resort Barceló Bávaro is preparing to launch their new Sports Week. The activities are aimed at both children and adults to enjoy, rest and practice sports in the beautiful resort of Playa Bávaro in the Dominican Republic.

Between 10th - 17th September 2017, the managers of Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort are organizing a full week dedicated to sports for people of all age groups and abilities to enjoy. For runners there will be races between 5 and 10 kilometers, in addition to nutrition talks; tennis and bowling tournaments; football; golf; beach volleyball; a kayaking competition; friendly softball and a swimming tournament in a semi-Olympic pool.

"The concern that our guests enjoy their stay with us extends also to their health. Taking care of customers in all aspects is one of the pillars of our philosophy, " explain Grand Resort's managers.

The week is designed for guests who wish to escape the winter and release some adrenaline by enjoying a full week of sporting activities in Playa Bávaro.

