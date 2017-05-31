UPDATE: Orbital Gas Systems hosts UK and Western European natural gas innovation seminars

TUALATIN, Oregon, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI) announced today that its wholly-owned United Kingdom ("UK") energy subsidiary, Orbital Gas Systems Ltd. ("Orbital"), successfully hosted the first of two planned 'innovation seminars' on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Orbital's European headquarters in Staffordshire, UK. Developed following the recent relaxation of maximum permissible error (MPE) accuracy by OFGEM, the goal of the seminars is to demonstrate Orbital's innovative natural gas solutions, such as the GasPT, VE sampling systems, IRIS-RTU and BioMethane grid entry units to industry leaders. The highlight of the seminars is a live trial of the GasPT versus a traditional chromatograph analysing several OFGEM approved sample gases under actual 'site' conditions.

The first seminar was attended by key figures from many of the largest names in the UK and EU gas industry, which included National Grid, SGN, Cadent, DNV GL, NGN, Yokogawa, Sick, Benning, EffecTech, Kelton, IGEM as well as other larger independent clients.

Richard Law, president of Orbital UK, opened the event by stating, "The time is right to question the status quo regarding how natural gas analysis is undertaken within the industry. Through use of innovative technology such as the GasPT, VE and IRIS, we are able to provide gas operators with faster, more accurate and more reliable data than has ever been available before."

As explained by CUI Global's president & CEO, William Clough, "These two seminars are designed to highlight and emphasize the broad applications of our proprietary analyzers to the UK and Western European markets, particularly now that the OFGEM regulatory relaxation is in effect.

"We believe that the response to, and attendance at, this first seminar confirms the industry's interest in a fast, low cost, low maintenance alternative to the legacy chromatograph technology and will result in new purchase orders for Orbital's leading edge technologies," Mr. Clough concluded.

The second UK seminar will be held on June 7, 2017, while additional seminars are being planned in other regions of the world to highlight Orbital's innovative natural gas solutions within those regions.

About Orbital

Orbital Gas Systems (Orbital), a CUI Global Company, is the leader in innovative gas solutions, having more than 30 years of experience in design, installation and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. Operating globally to energy, power and processing markets, Orbital manufactures and delivers a broad range of applications including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling and BioMethane.

For more information please visit www.orbitalgas.com.

About CUI Global, Inc.

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT2 platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/322728/cui_global__inc__logo.jpg