Automotive Sensor Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Sensor Type by Vehicle Type & by Region Plus Analysis by Technology, Non- Micro Electro-Mechanical System (NON-MEMS), Nano Electro-Mechanical System (NEMS) for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Applications
The explosion of automotive sensors for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) applications has led visiongain to publish this timey report. The automotive sensor market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of ADAS and connected car and V2X technologies transforming the automotive landscape. Furthermore, the development of autonomous vehicles is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
197 tables, charts, and graphs
Over 1,000+ market data points
Analysis of key players in automotive sensor technologies
• Bourns Inc
• Denso Corporation
• Continental AG
• Takata Corporation
• Robert Bosch GmbH,
• Delphi Automotive PLC
• ZF TRW
Globalautomotive sensor market outlook and analysis from 2017-2027 in volume (units) and market value ($m)
Automotive sensor type forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 in volume (units) and market value ($m)
• Pressure Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Temperature Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Position Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Motion Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Optical Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Torque Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Gas Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Level Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
Automotive sensor vehicle type forecasts from 2017-2027 in volume (units) and market value ($m)
• Hgh-End Forecast 2017-2027
• Mid-End Forecast 2017-2027
• Low-End Forecast 2017-2027
• Electric Forecast 2017-2027
Regionalautomotive sensor market forecasts from 2017-2027 in volume (units) and market value ($m)
Americas Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• US Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Mexico Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
Europe Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Germany Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• UK Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• France Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
APAC Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• China Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Japan Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• India Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• South Korea Automotive Sensor Korea Forecast 2017-2027
• Other APAC Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
Rest of the World Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Africa Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Automotive Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
Analysis of automotive sensors by technology
• Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS)
• Non- Micro Electro-Mechanical System (NON-MEMS)
• Nano Electro-Mechanical System (NEMS)
Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the automotive sensor industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which automotive sensor applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive automotive sensor technologies should you invest in?
• Which automotive sensor company is likely to succeed and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What automotive sensor industry trends should you be aware of?
Target audience
• Automotive sensor manufacturers
• Automotive OEMs
• Companies involved in ADAS technologies
• Embedded software suppliers
• Autonomous vehicle developers
• Electronics companies
• R&D staff
• Consultants
• Market analysts
• CEO's
• CIO's
• COO's
• Business development managers
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Industry organisations
• Banks
