CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- To satisfy growing demand among financial marketers for agile, cloud-based solutions, Aprimo today announced enhanced benefits now available through its platform on Microsoft Azure.

Benefiting from the global scale and enterprise-grade security of Azure, Aprimo's financial services customers gain access to powerful capabilities that fuel digital transformation initiatives to move marketing operations to the cloud, where Aprimo can serve as a centralized, always-on solution across geographies. A sampling of added benefits includes:

Faster access to innovation: clients receive continual access to hundreds of the latest and most innovative software features without waiting on traditional release cycles.

Always-on, mobile-ready: marketers can use Aprimo from anywhere, at any time, and from any device; the mobile-first approach includes a responsive design and an intuitive user interface for easy on-the-go access.

True data isolation: with Azure's data-protection features, organizations can adhere to legislative or compliance requirements restricting customer data to remain within certain geographical boundaries.

World-class security and compliance: safeguards are in place for maximizing reliability and protecting data, as are certifications for ensuring compliance, while additionally providing regulatory compliance.

Seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure: using the cloud's open and flexible framework, easily connect with existing tools and systems, extending the use of legacy on-premises equipment for greater ROI.

"Financial services marketers across the globe are tasked with the added complexity and regulatory hurdles required to maintain industry compliance, which has often been one of the biggest challenges to adopt cloud solutions," said John Stammen, CEO of Aprimo. "Now, with our platform on Microsoft Azure, we've lowered those barriers and associated risks by offering customers a secure and cost-effective way to run their marketing operations in the cloud, all while realizing faster time to value without disruption to their business."

Ryan McGee, director, Security Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, "Providing greater business agility, maximizing reliability, and ensuring data security and compliance are essential for modern marketers, especially in today's heavily regulated financial industry. Marketing technology partners, such as Aprimo, are using Microsoft Azure to more rapidly provide product advancements that help enterprise brands ensure compliance, scale for growth, and gain valuable insights from their data."

Financial institution reaps benefits of the cloud

Aprimo reports that marketers in financial services have found the cloud to be one of the most viable paths to make their organizations more streamlined, agile, and efficient. This is especially true for a leading U.S.-based financial services company, Pacific Life, where marketers face the added challenge of complying with mandatory standards across global customer bases.

"At Pacific Life, we're excited about our transition to the cloud," said Paul Kos, Director of Marketing Operations, Pacific Life. "The benefits are numerous and address both functionality and technology. Aprimo's innovations -- such as the Task Inbox and Agile Boards -- give us the ability to more efficiently sort, view and complete activities. The architecture seamlessly delivers new features, such as the Annotation Viewer, which allows users to review assets and content on their iPads. The cloud enables our marketing department to increase project capacity without adding additional resources."

