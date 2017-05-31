SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- TimefireVR, Inc. (OTCQB: TFVR) (the "Company"), a software development company focused on virtual reality content, today announced the initial release of its virtual reality platform, Hypatia, scheduled for June 15, 2017. Hypatia will be available for download for $29.99 positioning the Company for revenue generation for the first time in its history.

Jeffrey Rassás, Co-Founder and CEO of TimefireVR, stated, "Realizing an ambitious project like Hypatia while being pioneers in an unproven market is never easy, but after three tireless years the inspired and dedicated team of TimefireVR is eager and proud to announce that the largest virtual reality project of its kind to date will be shipping to consumers next month."

Founder and President John Wise adds, "We embarked upon this task with the idea we could contribute something positive, fun, social, and ultimately educational to Virtual Reality. In a couple of weeks a place of magic and collaboration will be revealed, inviting visitors on a journey into many hours of exploration. The city of Hypatia is about to be born."

Mr. Rassás continues, "Hypatia will initially be available for the HTC Vive platform, with other major VR manufactures to follow. On June 15th our early adopters will be able to download Hypatia on Steam as well as TimefireVR.com directly via a Humble Store purchase. Our world of Hypatia is offering a small glimpse into our greater plans for a large scale environment that will challenge people everywhere to reconsider what we call reality."

TimefireVR recently released a video where Mr. Rassás shares his vision and background regarding the company and the upcoming product release of Hypatia. It can be viewed by clicking here or visiting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g20bh_L8p3k&t

About TimefireVR Inc.

TimefireVR Inc. is an Arizona based Technology Company established mid-2014 to develop virtual reality content, tools, and services. Their first product is a massive and collaborative open world titled Hypatia, a truly social online destination featuring commerce, entertainment, and a safe and welcoming environment to explore educational opportunities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of TimefireVR's products and our anticipated launch timing for Hypatia.

Company Contact:

TimefireVR Inc.

Jeffrey Rassas

Co-founder & CEO

1-888-875-9928

Jeffrey@TimefireVR.com

www.timefirevr.com



Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto

212.896.1254

Valter@KCSA.com

www.KCSA.com



