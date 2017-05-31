VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("Altair" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AVX)(FRANKFURT: 90A) (ISIN: CA02137W1014) (WKN: WKN A2ALMP) Mr. Harold (Roy) Shipes, President and CEO, is pleased to announce that Altair has intersected excellent zinc mineralization in its initial 2017 diamond drilling on the Crepulje Project, Mitrovica District, Kosovo.

Hole Number CRP 008 intersected two zones of oxidized zinc mineralization that extends to depth a zone of mineralization previously known from surface trenching. As shown in the tabulation below the uppermost zone begins at surface extending to 9.8 meters in depth averaging 10.11% zinc, and 0.46% lead. A second interval 8.5 meters in length extends from 32.5 m to 41 m averaging 23.18 % zinc and 1.53% lead. Both intervals contain higher grade internal zones as shown in Table 1.

Of 15 assays included in computing these intervals, zinc grades for five of the samples exceeded 30%. Additional re-assaying is in progress to ascertain the zinc assay levels above 30%, to be reported later.

All intervals are core length as the true thickness of the zones cannot be established as the attitude of the mineralization is not known.

This hole substantially increases the zinc potential for the project as it extends downward the oxidized zinc mineralization sampled in Trench No. 2-1a. As reported in a National Instrument 43-101 Report by Perry Grunenberg this trench showed 4m grading 25.60% zinc, 1.56% lead, and 11m grading 20.10% zinc and 1.83% lead.

Hole Number CRP 009, drilled to intersect another nearby zone projected to greater depth within this belt of karsted limestone terrane did not return significant values.

Additional drilling on the project is currently evaluating gravity anomalies encountered in a gravity survey encompassing the carbonate belt and the surrounding complex stratigraphy.

Table 1. Assay values for zinc and lead CRP 008, Crepulje Project, Mitrovica District, Kosovo.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Interval DH_ID (m) (m) (m) Pb% Zn% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CRP 008 0.00 9.80 9.80 0.46 10.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inc. 2.00 7.80 5.80 1.27 14.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CRP 008 32.50 41.00 8.50 1.53 23.18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inc. 33.50 39.75 6.25 2.09 27.48 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Crepuljie zinc-lead-silver property, Mitrovica District of Kosovo has numerous high-grade zinc and lead occurrences with several surface trenches exhibiting high grade zinc-lead mineralization zones running between 17 to 35 per cent zinc plus lead over 2 to 4 m widths within broader mineralized zones. Work recommended by Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, in a technical report completed in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 standards is in progress.

All sampling was conducted under the guidance of MSc. Selim Berisha, Technical Director and Chief Geologist, Kosovo "ADGA" SH.P.K., supervised by Dr. S.A. Jackson, QP, Technical Advisor to Altair Resources Inc. Assaying was conducted by ALS Laboratory Services, Belgrade, Serbia. Internal standards and blanks are routinely inserted by the Company for Quality Control of Laboratory results.

The technical information in this Press Release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart A. Jackson P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and a Technical Advisor to the Company.

To learn more about Altair, please visit http://altairresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Harold Shipes, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Altair Resources Inc.

604-685-9316

604-683-1585

www.altairresources.com



