CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Aurora Spine Corporation (TSX VENTURE: ASG) announced today that the company has selected its proprietary implant locking technology covered by United States Patent No.: 9,603,637 entitled "POLYAXIAL INTERSPINOUS FUSION IMPLANT AND BONE GROWTH STIMULATION SYSTEM" for out-licensing opportunities for medical and industrial applications.

"Aurora Spine is now offering its new Polyaxial ZIP® Interspinous device patent for out-licensing or private label opportunities. The combination of the proven ONE-STEP™ locking mechanism, with no setscrew, and the polyaxial feature could be a unique opportunity in new product development for orthopedic and other medical and industrial manufacturers," said co-inventor, Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine.

"Aurora's patented features offer new design directions for hardware connections that do not rely on conventional threads and screws thus preventing hardware loosening related problems," said Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer of Aurora Spine.

For more information on out-licensing or private label opportunities using the Polyaxial ZIP ISP platform, contact Laszlo Garamszegi at 760-424-2004 or info@auroraspine.us.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is an early stage company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine continues to position itself at the forefront of spinal surgery procedures, focusing on minimally invasive spine surgery technologies. Aurora Spine is changing spine surgery by focusing on disruptive technologies following the Company's commitment to - Simplifying the Complex.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company's products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

