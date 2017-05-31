Amobee named one of Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces in Chicago and the Bay Area; named a UK Best Workplace

Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® have recognized leading marketing technology and services company, Amobee, for workplace culture excellence across the globe. Amobee was recently named one of Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces in both Chicago and the Bay Area, as well as one of theUK's Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work.

Fortune Magazine's Great Workplaces, as well as UK's Great Place to Work, are part of a series of rankings based upon employee survey feedback from Great Place to Work Certified organizations, recognizing the "best of the best" companies to work for.

Amobee's inclusion across multiple regions highlights the strength of leadership and the range of innovative, creative and effective HR policies that create a strong and successful workplace culture. The company focuses on cultivating employee and team success through company-wide goal setting initiatives, continuous education and professional development, social responsibility opportunities, as well as premium recognition programs.

"Amobee is honored to be recognized for our workplace culture across the globe," said Kim Perell, CEO of Amobee. "We are committed to enabling employee success in a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector, as we build one of the leading marketing technology providers for the world's largest brands and agencies."

David Barker, Managing Director and SVP of Amobee EMEA, said: "The recognition as one of the UK's 'Best Workplaces' is a testament to the time, effort and focus that every member of the Amobee team puts into creating an engaging and rewarding work environment."

Amobee has been consistently recognized for workplace excellence, including being named one of Fortune's "10 Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing" and "Top 100 Best Medium Workplaces," as well as one of the best workplaces in New York, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Australia. Selling Power Magazine also recognized Amobee on their annual "50 Best Companies to Sell For" list highlighting the company's customer growth and retention, innovative and robust marketing technology, hiring practices, training and industry reputation. Most recently, Amobee was recognized at the UK Lotus Awards, which honors companies that foster a creative, collaborative workplace culture to enhance performance and employee engagement.

ABOUT AMOBEE

Amobee is a global marketing technology company serving the world's leading brands, agencies and publishers. Amobee's patented Brand Intelligence technology measures digital engagement to provide a deeper understanding of audiences, their mindset and interests. Amobee's unified platform enables marketers to seamlessly plan and activate cross-channel, programmatic media campaigns using Brand Intelligence, and includes ads API integrations with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world with 640 million mobile subscribers. Amobee operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. www.amobee.com

ABOUT FORTUNE'S BEST WORKPLACES

The rankings are based on feedback from more than 227,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. An anonymous Trust Index© survey assessed their camaraderie, management transparency, professional development, sense of purpose, benefits and other elements essential for an outstanding workplace. Scores also take into account the complexity of organizations' employee populations and how much of their business is located in Chicago and the Bay Area.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists, including lists for millennials, women, diversity, small and medium companies and over a half dozen different industries.

