

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp. is planning to shut down its nuclear reactor unit 1 in Three Mile Island. The company has been trying for a bailout plan by way of some price support from the legislature of Pennsylvania or else it will go ahead with the close down plan in the next few months.



The unit has a valid license to operate for next 15 years. However, the plant failed to qualify for the regional power grid's annual capacity auction, as it finds it difficult to offer low priced electricity.



Availability of plenty of natural resources for gas production are pausing a threat to expensive nuclear power production and that's why Pennsylvania is not that keen to offer a helping hand to the Three Mile unit.



The unit 1 has been operational since 1974. However, unit 2 was mothballed, after an equipment failure in 1979 that saw evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people. The fear of radiation and possible threat to humans have prompted the end of nuclear power units.



