15th Annual American Business Awards Honors CT Corporation, BizFilings with Bronze Stevie

CT Corporation and BizFilings, part of Wolters Kluwer, announced today that they have won a Bronze Stevie award for Customer Service Department of the Year in the 2017 American Business Awards competition.

The American Business Awards competition is one of seven Stevie Awards programs, which are considered the premier business award in the United States. Since 1892, CT has helped businesses and law firms that serve them navigate through business formation and compliance.

CT and BizFilings were jointly recognized for the vital customer service they provide to corporations and entrepreneurs who need a helping hand as they work through complex requirements to operate and grow their businesses and avoid penalties.

"We are honored to receive this award, a testament to the dedication of our service teams and their commitment to building a culture where customers always come first," said Mark Williams, Customer Service Operations Director at Wolters Kluwer's CT Corporation and BizFilings.

Helping entrepreneurs and owners start, run and grow their companies, BizFilings offers products, services and interactive online tools. In 2016, BizFilings also launched the Business License Wizard, giving customers instant access to applications for business licenses and permits required after incorporation.

CT delivers a best-in-class service experience to help companies across America with their compliance needs. In 2016, CT updated its service model for business customers and law firms by reorganizing its teams into three distinct roles to allow for more efficient and proactive service.

CT Corporation and BizFilings took home separate Stevie Awards in 2016. CT Assurance, a complete compliance solution that supports the entire lifecycle of a business and its legal entities, won a Bronze Stevie for New Product of the Year. BizFilings received a Bronze Stevie for Company of the Year.

The American Business Awards are judged by more than 200 professionals worldwide during a two-month process. Judges include some of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and business educators.

CT Corporation is a leading provider of formation, compliance and registered agent services. CT works with over 300,000 small businesses and helps keep 1.6 million entities in compliance every year.

BizFilings is a leader in online incorporation services for small businesses. Over the past twenty years, BizFilings has incorporated hundreds of thousands of businesses.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

About the Stevie® Awards

The Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

