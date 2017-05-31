Stock News Now: Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. Discusses Focus on the Commercialization and Licensing of a Patented Cellulose Conversion Technology in New SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with Daniel De Liege, CEO of Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: ALLM), a publicly traded company focusing on the commercialization and licensing of a patented cellulose conversion technology that it controls through a master license agreement with the University of Central Florida, according to the company's website (see here: www.alliancebioe.com). The video interview was recorded on Thursday, April 27th, 2017 at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas, NV.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. - Discusses Focus on the Commercialization and Licensing of a Patented Cellulose Conversion Technology

You can follow Stock News Now on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE, and STOCKTWITS

Please review important disclosures on our website at: http://stocknewsnow.com/legal.phpdisclaimer

About Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc.

Alliance BioEnergy +, Inc. ("ALLM") is a publicly traded company focusing on the commercialization and licensing of a patented cellulose conversion technology that it controls through a master license agreement with the University of Central Florida.

The CTS process is the only known patented, dry mechanical process that can convert virtually any cellulose material into sugars and other products in a matter of minutes with no liquid acids, no applied heat, pressure or hazardous materials of any kind.

For more information about Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. and company description, please visit: www.alliancebioe.com

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite microcap, emerging growth financial experts; register to attend financial conferences of YOUR choosing; find microcap and emerging growth financial professionals that YOU may be looking for - all here on StockNewsNow.com.

StockNewsNow.com

info@stocknewsnow.com

SOURCE: Stock News Now