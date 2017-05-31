SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - May 31, 2017) - Predictive Technology Group, Inc.'s (OTC PINK: PRED) partner Juneau Biosciences, LLC presented four research studies at the 13th World Congress on Endometriosis in Vancouver, Canada. These presentations documented recent progress in developing a non-invasive test for endometriosis.

The presentations Included:

VARIATION IN INNATE PAIN SENSITIVITY MAY PLAY AN IMPORTANT ROLE IN ENDOMETRIOSIS

PROGRESS TOWARD DEVELOPMENT OF A NON-INVASIVE PREDICTOR FOR ENDOMETRIOSIS

CCDC168 AND MUC12 GENES SHOW RECESSIVE EFFECTS IN WOMEN WITH ENDOMETRIOSIS

ENDOMETRIOSIS GWAS REPLICATE ASSOCIATION NEAR THE KINASE INSERT DOMAIN RECEPTOR GENE (KDR)

In 2016, Predictive Therapeutics signed a license agreement with Juneau Biosciences, LLC for the commercialization of assays and related services for the prediction of endometriosis, and other health concerns, in the infertility market. This license extended the close relationship between the two companies.

Given these developments, Predictive Therapeutics and Juneau Biosciences are now poised to launch their novel ARTGuide ® test for women experiencing infertility. Commercial launch in the United States is now expected during H2 2017.

Bradley Robinson, PRED CEO, states: "We look forward to the commercialization of the scientific developments that were presented at the World Congress on Endometriosis in Vancouver, Canada. The incorporation of these advancements into the ARTGuide ® test has the potential to assist fertility specialists in designing the optimal course of care for couples struggling with fertility while transforming the global fertility market. ARTGuide ® will provide "must-have" information for affected couples and their physicians."

The ARTGuide ® test is expected to change the way that advanced reproductive technologies ("ART") such as In Vitro Fertilization ("IVF") are used to help couples struggling to have a baby.

About Endometriosis:

Endometriosis affects more than 10 million women in the United States. Endometriosis occurs when the tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (womb) is found in other parts of the body, most commonly in the pelvis. Monthly bleeding and inflammation caused by these lesions may severely impact a woman's quality of life. Some affected women experience severe pain, others infertility, others problems with their periods, and some have no symptoms at all. Today, definitive diagnosis requires surgery. Due to the difficulties, invasiveness, and expense of diagnosing the condition, the majority of women with endometriosis suffer for over a decade before receiving treatment. Treatment may involve hormonal suppression or a targeted destruction of the abnormal tissue during surgery.

About Juneau Biosciences:

Juneau Biosciences is a privately held medical genetics company conducting groundbreaking research to develop innovative diagnostic products for diseases that predominantly affect women. Launched in early 2007, the Salt Lake City, Utah-based firm has focused so far on the development of novel molecular diagnostics and therapeutics for endometriosis, a condition estimated to affect approximately 10% of reproductive-age females. This research is the basis of all the tests and therapies that we will produce, patent, and disseminate to signal the revolution in women's health care. Over the next several years, Juneau will launch additional programs for preterm labor and other gynecological and obstetric disorders. Juneau expects to improve the lives of millions of women through our genetic research and innovative health care solutions. Juneau Biosciences' knowledgeable team, state-of-the-art facilities, and innovative research techniques give us a unique advantage in developing diagnostics and treatments for women.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.:

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (PRED), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, revolutionizes the treatment of serious and debilitating diseases through the commercialization of novel therapeutics leveraged by proprietary gene-based companion diagnostics. The Company develops and/or acquires proprietary technologies that open windows into the origin of human disease and the role that genes and their related proteins play in diseases' onsets and progressions. PRED's subsidiaries use gene-based information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person's risk of disease and therapeutic products designed to effectively prevent and/or treat diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for new vaccines and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

