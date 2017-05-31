The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid (hereinafter - the Company) held on 31 May 2017 adopted the following resolutions:



1) The election of the Audit Company and determining the terms of compensation for audit services for the year 2017.



Decision taken:



"To elect UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Audit Company to perform the audit of AB Amber Grid financial statements as of 31 December 2017 (drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and of the Annual Report and regulated activity financial statements prepared in accordance with the requirements established by the Law on Natural Gas and secondary legislation) and to set remuneration for the services of the audit of the financial statements and related statements at EUR 15,910 (excluding VAT)."



