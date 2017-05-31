MyDx Announces Successful Quality Control & Assurance Screening of its new MyDx 2.0 Units

SAN DIEGO, May31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MyDx, Inc.(OTCQB: MYDX), a science and technology company and creator of MyDx®(My Diagnostic), the first multi-use handheld chemical analyzer designed for the Cannabis professional and retail consumer to correlate the chemical profile of cannabis with its therapeutic effect, today announcesthat the first batch from its 1,000 units of MyDx 2.0 were successfully assembled and passed a rigorous QA/QC screening process in its Silicon Valley manufacturing facility.

With a host of new features and upgrades, MyDx 2.0 is comprised of over 200 individual components, backed by over 50 patents, that are meticulously pieced together with the highest standards of quality in mind. The new units will fulfill orders on backlog and resupply inventory reserves.

"We have streamlined our QC software to expedite our QC testing proceduresandimproveoverall quality control of our units coming to customers.This along with our updated software and hardware will help us further instill confidence in ourtechnology with the crowd,"stated Robert Vigil, VP of Software Engineering.

MyDx Intends to Strategically Invest in Marketing Campaigns that Maximize Exposure

To support the sales of its new product, MyDx intends to implement a new marketing campaign to maximize brand exposure and communicate MyDx's value proposition to the masses. The company is currently working with its consultants on how best to deploy its strategy.

Data, Software and Algorithm Upgrades with Greater CBD Specificity

"The MyDx One iOS 4.0 App significantly improves the speed and performance of its predecessor and allows for further improvements behind the scenes without the need for customers to download an App update," continued Mr. Vigil. The MyDx software team is also in the middle of the development of its next generation MyDx software, which will debut on the Android Platform, which has started to outpace new iOS registered and guest users. MyDx has also advanced its data accumulation and analytics capabilities by increasing the size and quality of its database and enhancing related software and analytics algorithms. The net result is improved overall device and mobile app performance as well as greater accuracy of CBD value detection among high CBD strains.

MyDx 2.0 Comes Equipped with the Latest Hardware and Firmware Developments from its Innovative R&D Department

New MyDx 2.0 handheld devices come with new hardware and firmware upgrades to allow for new sensors to be interchanged seamlessly with the CannaDx Sensor. Existing customers under the MyDx Care plan can send their units into MyDx to be upgraded free of charge. The MyDx R&D team has further confirmed the successful interchangeability of the upcoming AeroDx sensor in the MyDx 2.0 devices as well as the functionality of that sensor in measuring key parameters of air quality.

