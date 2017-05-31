Zurich - The Zurich based FinTech startup Evolute has successfully completed its first round of external financing. Well known figures from the finance and startup scene invested a total of 6 million Swiss francs in the provider of a comprehensive wealth management platform solution. At the same time, Evolute has been accepted into the Swiss Startup Factory's Growth Accelerator Program.

In March, the Evolute Group announced a merger with SwissComply, the leading provider of regulatory services for asset managers, and Evolute is now taking a further step ahead. Its first round of external financing has been completed. The new capital will be used for further development of the wealth management platform and to expand innovative technologies for tailor-made portfolio optimization.

Basis for further growth

Kaspar Wohnlich, CEO of the Evolute Group, comments: "The series A round has secured the basis for further growth and helps us take a big step closer to achieving our vision, which involves much more than ...

