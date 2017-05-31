Biker From Kazakhstan Visits Over 100 Countries to Support EXPO-2017

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"We areon the home straightnow, in European countries. EXPO-2017 is due to start in less than two weeks. Promoting renewable energy sources, an energy efficient lifestyle, and attracting to Astana as many tourists as possible are still our goals in order to make EXPO-2017 a real triumph for Kazakhstan," said Dmitry Petrukhin, a biker and a member of the Kazakh Geographic Society.

The European phase of the automobile and motorcycle expedition aimed at supporting theInternationalSpecializedExhibitionEXPO-2017 started in Astana on May 1st. As part of the tour, Dmitry Petrukhin's team has plans to visit 27 countries. The travelers have visited Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

In Paris, Dmitry Petrukhin visited the office of theBureauInternational des Expositions (BIE). In addition, during the entire phase of the expedition, the travelers organized a number of meetings with the general public, roundtable discussions on the topic of the Exhibition -Future Energy - as well as film shows, andpromotional campaigns to support Astana EXPO-2017.

The expedition will finish in the capital of Kazakhstan on June 10th as the exhibition opens.

About Astana EXPO 2017

The International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 'Future Energy' will take place between June, 10 and September, 10 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017. To date, 115 countries and 22 international organizations have confirmed their participation.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

About Astana EXPO 2017

