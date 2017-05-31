Poland Banking Market 2017-2019: Total Banking Assets Increased by 7% YoY to a Record of PLN 1.71 Trillion as of December 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

'Banking Market in Poland 2017-2019' is the latest full update of the comprehensive annual publication about the banking sector in Poland. It describes the present market structure and recent trends in the market and also provides short-term estimates of key banking volumes for the years 2017 through 2019.

Compared to the 2016 edition, it has been fully revised and now contains 116 pages. When preparing this report, we responded to feedback received from our clients and incorporated several improvements that make this new issue even more reader-friendly and informative.

Banking volumes have continued to grow fast in Poland during 2016, despite relatively unfavourable regulatory environment. Deposits of non-financial clients at banks recorded a strong 11% YoY increase to nearly PLN 1.1 trillion while lending increased a bit slower, at 5% YoY to PLN 1.11 trillion. The growth of volumes was balanced across all client segments, however, retail deposits advanced particularly fast. As a consequence of growing key volumes, total banking assets increased by 7% YoY to a record of PLN 1.71 trillion as of December 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Macroeconomic Overview



2. Banking Market - General Trends

2.1. Banking Market - Regulatory Overview



3. Retail Banking

3.1. Payment Cards



4. Corporate Banking



5. Banks' Profitability



6. Banks' Valuation and M&A Activity



7. Top 5 Banks - Profiles



8. Mid-Term Forecasts



9. Notes on Methodology

Companies Mentioned



- BZ WBK

- Getin Bank

- ING Bank

- mBank

- Millennium

- Pekao

- PKO Bank Polski

