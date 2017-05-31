Periodontal Therapeutics Market to be Worth US$ 537.2 Million by 2024

ALBANY, New York, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The vendor landscape of theglobal Periodontal Therapeutics Markethas a largely consolidated nature, with the top three players, namely Valeant Pharmaceuticals international, Inc., 3M, and Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, collectively accounting for a massive 77.7% share in 2015, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. The market features a high level of competition and is expected to become intensely so in the near future as companies focus on activities such as mergers and acquisitions, expansion across emerging economies with vast growth opportunities, and investments in R&D activities with the aim of introducing novel drug candidates.

The growing demand for local antibiotics has resulted in the vast rise in research and development of local antibiotics, several of which are in phase 3 and phase 2 clinical trial. An instance is the KDB-1D antibiotic developed by Kaken Pharmaceutical. The company has applied for NDA approval, which will create a large opportunity for the company in the periodontal therapeutics market in near future. KCB-1D would be the first pharmaceutical product that regenerates periodontal tissue.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global periodontal therapeutics market will expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2016 to 2024, rising to a valuation of US$ 537.2 mn by 2024.

Inquire for a Sample Copy of this report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=24614

Systemic Antibiotics to Continue Holding Massive Share in Global Market

In terms of product type, the global periodontal therapeutics market is presently dominated by the segment of systemic antibiotics. The segment accounted for over 90% of the market in 2016 and is expected to retain dominance over the forecast period as well. The segment of local antibiotics is expected to remain a relatively smaller segment in the overall market throughout the forecast period. However, local antibiotics will witness expansion at a 9.4% CAGR, notably higher as compared to the projected 8.5% CAGR of the systemic antibiotics segment, from 2016 through 2024.

In terms of geography, North America dominated the global periodontal therapeutics market in 2015 and is expected to retain dominance during the forecast period as well. This is due to the large patient pool, high prevalence of periodontal diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure leading to increased demand for better oral healthcare therapeutics, and rapid pace of product innovation.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to dominate in terms of growth rate over the forecast period, chiefly owing to the rising investment towards R&D activities and unhealthy lifestyles, which are resulting in increased prevalence of obesity and lifestyle diseases. In addition, rapid population growth and increasing disposable incomes and healthcare expenditure will also support the growth of the Asia Pacific periodontal therapeutics market.

Rising Awareness about Oral Health Key to Market Growth

The factors such as increase in incidence of periodontal disease across the world, rising diabetes patient pool, increasing new product innovation and research and development activities will fuel the global periodontal therapeutics market. Other factors such as product patient expiry, growing awareness about oral health, increasing use of tobacco will also drive the global periodontal therapeutics market over the report's forecast period. The rising global geriatric population and increasing prevalence of diabetes as well as other lifestyle diseases will also have a significant positive influence on the overall development of the global periodontal therapeutics market.

Emerging economies such as India and China are leading to vast rise in demand for periodontal therapeutics owing to increasing number of healthcare awareness programs, government initiatives, and favorable healthcare insurance coverage. National Oral Health Programme (NOHP) was conceptualized by the Indian Dental Association to ensure optimal oral health for all by increasing awareness, assuring excellent service and high quality dental care

This review of the global periodontal therapeutics market is based on a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research, titled "Periodontal Therapeutics Market (Product - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotic; Distribution Channel - Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, and E-Commerce) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market, by Product

Systemic Antibiotics Doxycycline Minocycline Metronidazole Others

Local Antibiotics Arestin Others



Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E-Commerce

Global Periodontal Therapeutics Diagnostics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Research Report:

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market (Type - Pure-Platelet Rich Plasma (P-PRP), Leukocyte-Platelet Rich Plasma (L-PRP), and Pure-Platelet-Rich Fibrin (P-PRF); Origin - Autologous, Homologous, and Allogeneic; Application - Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Cosmetic Surgery, General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, and Periodontal Surgery) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/platelet-rich-plasma-market.html

Pain Management Therapeutics Market (Therapeutics - Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants, Anesthetics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Opioids (Oxycodones, Hydrocodones, Tramadol), Antimigraine Agents, Other Non-narcotic Analgesic; Indication - Neuropathic Pain, Fibromyalgia, Chronic Back Pain, Arthritic Pain, Migraine, Post-operative Pain, Cancer Pain) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pain-management-therapeutics.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:



Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sale s@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/