Flexible Display Market Worth 15.14 Billion USD by 2022

According to the market research report "Flexible Display Market by Application (Smartphone, Smartwatch, Wearable, TV, Digital Signage, PC Monitor, E-reader, Electronic Shelf Label, and Automotive), Technology (OLED, Quantum Dots, LED, E-Paper), Panel Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from USD 2.67 Billion in 2016 to USD 15.14 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 34.42% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of this market is majorly driven by a technological shift to and development of energy-efficient, attractive, and high-specification products and the rising demand for smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, televisions, PC monitors, and laptops.

Browse 62 market data tables and 51 figures spread through 171 pages and in-depth TOC on "Flexible Display Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flexible-display-market-788.html

The smartphones and tablets segment was the largest segment of the flexible display market in 2016.

The smartphones and tablets segment was the largest market segment in 2016. The use of flexible displays in smartphones and tablets makes these more durable, as they offer stylish designs and better ergonomics to operate the devices.

The OLED technology segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED) technology segment is expected to witness the highest growth between 2017 and 2022. OLED is a display technology and can be used in various devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and wearables. For example, OLEDs are used in mobile phones, digital cameras, VR headsets, tablets, laptops, and televisions.

North America was the largest market for flexible display in 2016.

North America was the largest market in 2016, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The US accounted for the largest share of the market in North America. Flexible displays are majorly used in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wearables. Leading companies offering devices and components include Apple, Inc. (U.S.) and Corning Incorporated (U.S.) are based in North America, which has helped the growth of the flexible display market in the region.

Major players operating in the flexible display market include Samsung Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Japan Display, Inc. (Japan), and BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/top-display-technologies-device-market-71140251.html

