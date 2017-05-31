Spies Hecker, one of the premium refinish brands of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has been selected as the paint provider for the prototype of the Brutal S1, a Slovakian road-legal, tuned-for-performance super sports car. The project was realized with the support of Color Centrum Vráble s.r.o., Spies Hecker's Slovak distributor, and reflects Axalta's strong product innovation as well as its long, established relationships with light vehicle car manufacturers of all sizes.

Ten years in the making, the Brutal S1 has a wedge-shaped body with sharply defined edges, gull-wing doors and a distinctive rear. The light two-seater is powered by a 300hp two-litre turbocharged Subaru engine.

"The essence of the Brutal S1 is a racing machine engineered for high performance. The brakes and sections of the suspension come from motor racing. It is basically a thoroughbred racing car that is licensed for use on public roads," says Marian Lušpai, founder of Brutal.

Lušpai's brief to Color Centrum Vráble s.r.o. was to avoid unnecessary weight from the paint. Thanks to Axalta's considerable experience in other motorsports disciplines around the world, including NASCAR and Formula OneTM, this was an easy brief to fill.

Joachim Hinz, Spies Hecker Brand Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa, says, "In order to achieve the required minimal coating thickness, Color Centrum Vráble s.r.o. used the Spies Hecker Hi-TEC system products, which can be applied extremely efficiently. The snow-white Brutal S1 is a real eye-catcher that has unsurprisingly already attracted a lot of attention at trade shows and exhibitions."

