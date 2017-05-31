Angelfish Investments Plc - Final Results

31 May 2017

Board Statement

The Company's principal activity is that of an investment trading company listed on the NEX Exchange Growth Market (formerly ISDX Growth Market) with trading symbol ANGP for its ordinary shares and ANGP for its preference shares.

Angelfish Investments plc's investment strategy is focused on businesses and companies in the technology sectors, including but not restricted to those engaged in the fields of software applications, mobile communications and accessories, internet and computer related products and technological services related to social or life enhancement. The Directors continue to evaluate potential investee businesses and companies where they perceive the opportunity for significant growth through the utilisation of economies of scale and the implementation of technology based services. The Directors' preference is to acquire controlling shareholdings in UK based or overseas companies whose managements are proposing to seek a stock market quotation in the short/medium term, although the acquisition of minority interests in companies already admitted to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange or quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market will not necessarily be precluded. The Directors will also consider investment opportunities where the natural exit strategy will be through a trade sale.

In July 2016, the Company changed its accounting reference date from 30 June to 31 December. Consequently these financial statements present the results for the eighteen months ended 31 December 2016 whilst the comparative figures are for the year ended 30 June 2015.

During the eighteen month period to 31 December 2016 ("the Period") the Company made an operating loss excluding investment activities of £112,289 (year to 30 June 2015: £114,350).

The loss before taxation for the Period was £888,997 (year to 30 June 2015: £127,600). This increased loss after interest income of £92,689; is a result of additional financing costs, the write down of loans and investments together with aborted transaction costs, amortisation of preference shares to redemption value and preference dividends payable as explained below.

During the period the Company has continued to hold its investment in One Media Enterprises Limited ("OME"). OME is a UK incorporated holding company for a group of U.S. incorporated companies (generally referred to as "OneMedia") which are engaged in the sourcing, development, marketing and distribution of tech mobile devices including wearables specifically for healthcare management. OneMedia has continued to develop its partnership agreement with AT&T Inc (AT&T) and will launch on AT&T's new Connected Marketplace web site targeted to the healthcare customer. The OneMedia Health Watch is timetabled to be launched as an AT&T Network-Certified device in August 2017 followed by multiple product and market press releases during 2017 with AT&T. The Board notes that OME continues to make valued advances in its refined business model which it believes will ultimately result in Angelfish realising value from this investment. However the Board cannot be certain that the investment and loans will be recoverable and therefore the investment in loans (and previously invoiced management charges) to OME totalling £412,000 have been provided for in the income statement in the period. Despite this, the Directors remain encouraged by OME's progress and are of the opinion that a favourable outcome will ultimately occur at which time it will be reflected in the results of the Company and the impairment provision can be written back.

During the period Angelfish received full repayment of its investment of £250,000 into Axis Capital Markets Limited ("Axis") previously Andes Financial Services Limited.

As part of its continued investment strategy Angelfish, on 31 March 2016, made a secured loan of £77,500 ("the Loan") to 4 Navitas (Green Energy Solutions) Limited ("4Navitas"). 4Navitas is a UK based engineering company that specialise in renewable energy technology specifically to manufacture a vertical axis wind turbine designed by 4Navitas. On 3 June 2016, Angelfish extended the Loan of to 4 Navitas by a further £350,000 secured over a floating charge over the assets of 4Navitas and a further amount of £70,000 was advanced on 5 October 2016 to enable 4Navitas to strengthen and consolidate its supplier partner chain. In addition to the loans, the Company also entered into detailed discussions with 4Navitas to establish a joint venture to acquire wind turbines supplied to end users by 4Navitas. These discussions commenced in July 2016 and continued until April 2017 when the Directors concluded that 4Navitas was unable to provide the necessary information for satisfactory completion of due diligence and so terminated the negotiations.

In undertaking these discussions, the Company incurred professional fees and expenses which as at 31 December 2016 amounted to £119,193, and have been charged to the period's income statement. The Directors are in negotiations to recover these costs and in the event of a successful outcome, the recovered costs will be recorded in the period they are received.

In order to provide the additional funds to enable Angelfish to pursue its investment strategy the Company raised further funds by issue of Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (the "Preference Shares"). These Preference Shares carry a preferential dividend rate of 7.1% and are repayable in March 2021. During the period the Company issued 1,601,546 Preference Shares raising net proceeds of £1,275,034. During the period the Company charged £170,369 and £152,398 in its comprehensive income statement for amortised preference share issue costs and fair value adjustment and preference dividends payable respectively. On 26 September 2016 at a general meeting of ordinary shareholders and the class meeting of preference shareholders of the Company a resolution was passed to approve that the balance standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company as at 30 June 2016 be cancelled in order to provide cover for distributions to be made in future (including in particular, dividends on the Preference Shares), and to create part of the distributable reserves that will be required for the eventual redemption of the Preference Shares. This was confirmed at the final court hearing which took place on 26 October 2016. The Capital Reduction created additional reserves of approximately £1,529,000, which would be distributable.

The Company's risks and uncertainties can be grouped into four categories; strategic, financial, operational and compliance. In so doing the Company continually seeks suitable investments not specifically in the UK that will provide an adequate return in the short to medium term (strategic). The Company can, but is not limited to, raising funds through its ordinary and preference shares whilst ensuring the cost of capital is attractive to investors but can be maintained by the Company (financial). The Company operates at a low cost base but ensures that it rewards the directors appropriately and support its advisor costs so it can operate effectively in order to achieve its strategic goals (financial). The Company must also retain suitably experienced directors and advisors to maintain its listing on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and comply with all its regulatory obligations (compliance).

KPIs provide an illustration of management's ability to successfully deliver against the Company's strategic objectives. The Board periodically reviews the KPIs of the Company taking into account the strategic objectives and the challenges facing implementation of such. The measures reflect the Company's development focused strategy, the importance of a positive cash position and our underlying commitment to ensuring safe operations. These KPI's can be categorised into operational and financial. These include, but are not limited to, adopting an agreed risk based strategy and monitoring its successful implementation on a regular basis (operational); return on investment both income and capital, control of overheads and costs, current and forecast Company cash balances and availability of future funding being sufficient to support the needs of the business and service the Company's current debt (financial).

In measuring these KPIs, the Company's investment balance has been fully impaired due to the uncertainty in realising the value of OME. However, the additional funding due to the issue of preference shares in the period has led to an increase in the company's cash balance from £118,957 as at 30 June 2015 to £726,444 as at 31 December 2016. Furthermore the company's net assets have increased from £659,006 to £1,263,002 boosted by the capital reduction in the period.

The directors of Angelfish Investments plc will continue to appraise the merits and added value of its investment in OME and at the same time we will also explore and consider other investment opportunities which are in accordance with the Company's stated investment strategy.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE period ENDED 31 december 2016



Period ended

31 Dec

2016

£

Year ended

June

2015

£ Revenue - - Cost of sales - - Gross profit/(loss) - - Other operating income



Administrative expenses 9,000



(121,289) 6,000



(120,350)



Operating loss excluding investment activities (112,289) (114,350)

Investment write down (198,540) -

Costs of aborted transaction (119,193) -

Provision against loans receivable (228,897) -

Amortisation of issue costs on preference shares (62,427) (22,052)

Fair value adjustment on preference shares (107,942) -

Interest income 92,689 31,514

Interest payable at 7.1% on preference shares (152,398) (22,712)

Loss before taxation (888,997) (127,600) Taxation expense - -

Loss for the period (888,997) (127,600) Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the company (888,997) (127,600) Earnings per share for profit attributable to the equity shareholders Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share (p) (0.125) (0.018)

There are no recognised gains and losses other than those passing through the income statement.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016

Dec

2016

£ June

2015

£ Assets Non-current assets Share Investment - 198,540

-

198,540 Current assets Trade and other receivables 536,558 341,869 Cash and cash equivalents 726,444 118,597

1,263,002

460,466 Total assets

1,263,002

659,006 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued share capital 71,008 71,008 Share premium - - Retained earnings 775,299 134,832

846,307

205,840

Non current liabilities

Loans and borrowings



340,810



424,874 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 75,885 28,292

Total liabilities

416,695

453,166

Total equity and liabilities

1,263,002

659,006

Statement of changes in equity

FOR THE period ended 31 december 2016

Number

Of shares Nominal

Value

p Share

capital

£ Retained

earnings

£

Total

£

Balance at 30 June 2014



espense for the period 710,082,349 0.01 71,008 262,432 333,440

Loss for period - - - (127,600) (127,600) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year - - - - - Total comprehensive income for the year - - - (127,600) (127,600)

Balance at 30 June 2015



espense for the period 710,082,349 0.01 71,008 134,832 205,840 Share Premium account on 10p preference shares cancelled (included in liabilities) - - - 1,529,464 1,529,464 Loss for period - - - (888,997) (888,997) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year - - - - - Total comprehensive income for the year - - - (888,997) (888,997)

Balance at 31 December 2016 710,082,349 0.01 71,008 775,299 846,307

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE period ended 31 december 2016

2016

£ 2015

£ Cash flow from operating activities (Loss) before taxation (888,997) (127,600) Adjustments for: Revaluation of investment Fair value adjustment on preference shares 170,369 22,052 Investment and loan write down 427,437 - Costs of aborted transaction 119,193 - Preference dividends payable

Interest received 152,398

(92,689) 22,712

(31,514) (Increase) in trade and other receivables (368,947) (272,620) Increase in trade and other payables 22,114 26,190 Net cash (outflow) from operating activities (459,122) (360,777) Cash flows from investing activities Preference dividends paid (126,921) (8,176) Purchase of non-current assets (119,193) - Interest received 38,049 - Interest paid - (2) Net cash (outflow) from investing activities (208,065) (8,178) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares 1,275,034 347,472 Net cash inflow from financing activities 1,275,034 347,472 Net increase/(decrease) in cash in the year 607,847 (21,483) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 118,597 140,080 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 726,444 118,597

The accounting policies and notes set out below form an integral part of these financial statements.

Notes to the financial information

1.General information

The principal activity of Angelfish Investments Plc is that of an investment company.

The company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in the United Kingdom, having a registered office at Kings Court, Railway Street, Altrincham, Cheshire, WA14 2RD. The registered number of the company is 06400833

The Company changed its year end from 30 June 2016 to the 31 December 2016 in order that the Company could adequately allocate resources to the corporate transaction referred to in Note 25. These financial statements are therefore for the eighteen month period ended 31 December 2016.

2.Basis of preparation

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards IFRS as developed and published by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as adopted by the European Union EU, IFRIC interpretations and the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS.

Standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards that have been issued and are effective at the balance sheet date have been applied in the financial statements.

The financial information has been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of certain financial assets at fair value through the income statement.

The preparation of financial information in conformity with IFRS requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial information are disclosed in the summary of significant accounting policies below.

The Company's business activities, together with factors likely to affect its future operations, financial position and liquidity position have been considered by the directors of the Company. The Directors, having made due and careful enquiry, are of the opinion that the Company has adequate working capital to execute its operations over the next 12 months. The Directors, therefore, have made an informed judgement, at the time of approving financial statements, that there is a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. As a result, the Directors have continued to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements.

3.Summary of significant accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.

Trade and other receivables

Trade and other receivables are recognised initially at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less provision for impairment. A provision for impairment of trade receivables is established when there is objective evidence that the company will not be able to collect all amounts due according to the original terms of the receivables. Significant financial difficulties of the debtor, probability that the debtor will enter bankruptcy or financial reorganisation, and default or delinquency in payments are considered indicators that the trade receivable is impaired.

The amount of any provision is the difference between the asset's carrying amount and the present value of estimated future cash flows, discounted at the original effective interest rate. The carrying amount of the asset is reduced through the use of an allowance account, and the amount of the loss is recognised in the income statement within "administrative expenses". When a trade receivable is uncollectible, it is written off against the allowance account for trade receivables. Subsequent recoveries of amounts previously written off are credited against "administrative expenses" in the income statement.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash comprises cash on hand and demand deposits. Cash equivalents are short term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash.

Trade and other payables

Trade and other payables are recognised initially at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method.

Investments

The Company assesses investments for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of an investment may not be recoverable. If any such indication of impairment exists, the Company makes an estimate of the recoverable amount. If the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit is less than the value of the investment, the investment is considered to be impaired and is written down to its recoverable amount. An impairment loss is recognised immediately in the profit and loss account.

Gains and losses on investments disposed of or identified are included in the net profit or loss for the period.

Fair Value of Assets and Liabilities

The Company measures all assets and liabilities at amortised cost or fair value.

Foreign currency translation

(a) Functional and presentation currency

The financial information is presented in pounds sterling, which is the company's functional and presentation currency.

(b) Transactions and balances

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation at year-end exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in the income statement.

Segmental reporting

A business segment is a group of assets or operations engaged in providing services that are subject to risks and returns that are different from those of other business segments. A geographical segment is engaged in providing services within a particular economic environment that is subject to different risks and returns from other segments in other economic environments.

Expenses

All expenses are accounted for on an accruals basis.

Revenue

Revenue represents the provision of services to customers exclusive of value added tax. Revenue is recognised at the point at which the service is provided.

Current and deferred income tax

The current income tax charge is calculated on the basis of the tax laws enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulation is subject to interpretation and establishes provisions where appropriate on the basis of amounts expected to be paid to the tax authorities.

Deferred income tax is provided in full, using the liability method, on temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts. However, the deferred income tax is not accounted for if it arises from initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction other than a business combination that at the time of the transaction affects neither accounting nor taxable profit or loss. Deferred income tax is determined using tax rates (and laws) that have been enacted or substantially enacted by the balance sheet date and are expected to apply when the related deferred income tax asset is realised or the deferred income tax liability is settled.

Deferred income tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilised.

Financial liabilities

Preference share capital is classified as equity if it is non-redeemable, or redeemable only at the Company's option, and any dividends are discretionary. Discretionary dividends thereon are recognised as distributions within equity upon approval by the Company's shareholders.

Preference share capital is classified as a financial liability if it is redeemable on a specific date or at the option of the shareholders, or if dividend payments are not discretionary. Non-discretionary dividends thereon are recognised as interest expense in the income statement as accrued.

Preference share capital and premium is included at fair value. Costs associated with preference share funds raised are amortised in the Income Statement over the remaining life of the Preference shares.

Capital

The objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the company's ability to continue as a going concern in order to provide returns for shareholders and benefits for other stakeholders and to maintain a capital structure that optimises the cost of capital. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure the company may adjust the amount of dividends paid to shareholders, return capital to shareholders, issue new shares or sell assets to reduce debt.

Capital comprises all components of equity; share capital, share premium, and retained earnings.

Equity Settled share option plan

The Company has applied the requirements of IFRS2 Share-based payments in accordance with current provisions. The company issues equity-settled share based payments to certain employees, which are measured at fair value at the date of grant. The fair value determined at the date of grant is expensed on a straight line basis over the vesting period, based on the company's estimate of shares that will eventually vest. The fair value is determined by use of the share based payments intrinsic value. Management do not believe the fair value can be measured reliably by use of an option pricing model, based on the fact that the company has only relatively recently obtained a listing and no reliable historical data is available.

Future changes in accounting policies - standards issued but not yet effective

New standards and interpretations not yet adopted:

At the date of approval of the Historical Financial Information, there are a number of new standards and amendments to standards and interpretations that have been issued but are not yet effective and, in some cases, have not yet been adopted by the EU.

The Directors do not consider that the above standards and interpretations will have a material effect on the presentation of the financial statements in the period of initial application or subsequently, except that IFRS9 will impact both the measurement and disclosures of financial instruments, IFRS 15 may have an impact on revenue recognition and related disclosures, and IFRS 16 may impact the treatment of operating leases and its

presentation. At this point, it is not practicable for the Directors to provide a reasonable estimate of the effect of IFRS 9, IFRS 15 and IFRS 16 as their detailed review of these standards is still ongoing.

Key sources of estimation and uncertainty

In the application of the company's accounting policies, which are described in note 3, management is required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and underlying assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.

The key sources of estimation uncertainty that have a significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements are described below.

Allowance for trade and other receivables

Management reviews its loans and receivables for objective evidence of impairment at least quarterly. Significant financial difficulties of the debtor, the probability that the debtor will enter bankruptcy, and default or significant delay in payments are considered objective evidence that a receivable is impaired. In determining this, management makes judgement as to whether there is observable data indicating that there has been a significant change in the payment ability of the debtor, or whether there have been significant changes with adverse effect in the technological, market, economic or legal environment in which the debtor operates in.

The allowance policy for doubtful debts of the company is based on the ageing analysis and management's on-going evaluation of the recoverability of the outstanding receivables. Once debtors have been identified as having evidence of impairment, it is regularly reviewed and appropriate impairment provision applied.

Impairment of investments

The recoverable amounts of cash generating units and individual assets will be determined based on the higher of value-in-use calculations and fair value less costs to sell. These calculations will require the use of estimate and assumptions. It is reasonably possible that assumptions may change which may impact the directors' estimates and may then require a material adjustment to the carrying value of investments.

The directors' review and test the carrying value of investments when events or changes in circumstances suggest that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. Assets will be grouped at the lowest level for which identifiable cash flows are largely independent of cash flows of other assets and liabilities. If there are indications that impairment may have occurred, estimate will be prepared of expected future cash flows for each group of assets.

Expected future cash flows used to determine the value in use of the investments will be inherently uncertain and could materially change over time.

Fair value adjustment to preference shares to increase borrowings to redemption value

The 10p preference shares are redeemable on 31 March 2021 at £1 per preference share. The directors have spread the fair value uplift from the initial value of 10p to £1 over the life of the preference share.

4.Segmental analysis

Based on risks and returns, the directors consider that the primary reporting format is by business segment. The directors consider that there is only one business segment, being the commission earned through signed up members gained by advertising and promoting the company's website. Therefore, the disclosures for the primary segment have already been given in this financial information.

Geographical segment

2016

£ 2015

£ Revenue from services: UK 9,000 6,000 Other European - - Rest of the world - - Total 9,000 6,000

2016

£ 2015

£ Balance sheet - Net book value of segment assets UK - 198,540 Other European - - Rest of the world - - Total - 198,540

5.Expenses

The following material expenses are included in administrative expenses:

2016

£ 2015

£ Director

s' emoluments 18,000 12,000 Hotel and travel 4,734 2,337 Professional fees 58,903 43,265 Consultancy fees 8,100 19,710 Salaries 15,173 31,163

6.Loss before tax

Loss before tax, all of which arises from the company's principal activities, is stated after charging:

2016

£ 2015

£ Auditors' remuneration: - Audit services 20,000 3,000 - Other services 1,000 500

7.Personnel costs

Personnel costs are made up of director's emoluments and payroll costs for one employee.

The aggregate remuneration comprised 2016

£ 2015

£ Wages and salaries 14,742 30,612 Social security costs 431 551

15,173 31,163

Directors' emoluments 2016

£ 2015

£ Emoluments 18,000 12,000

8.Interest Income

2016

£ 2015

£ Bank interest 1,531 168 Loan interest receivable 91,158 31,346 Total 92,689 31,514

9.Taxation expense

The taxation provision for the period is different to the standard rate of corporation tax in the UK of 20%. The differences are explained below:

2016

£ 2015

£ (Loss) before tax (888,997) (127,600) Taxation at the UK corporation tax rate of 20% (2015: 20%) (177,799) (25,520) Effects of: Loss during the year carried forward 177,799 25,520 Tax expense - -

No deferred tax asset has been provided in respect of tax losses as their crystallisation is not certain. At the balance sheet date there are approximately £1,380,433 (2015: £1,187,000) of losses carried forward.

10.Taxation expense

The taxation provision for the period is different to the standard rate of corporation tax in the UK of 20%. The differences are explained below:

2015

£ 2014

£ Profit/(Loss) before tax (127,600) (70,974) Taxation at the UK corporation tax rate of 20% (2014: 22.5%) (25,520) (15,969) Effects of: Loss during the year carried forward 25,520 15,969 Tax expense - -

No deferred tax asset has been provided in respect of tax losses as their crystallisation is not certain. At the balance sheet date there are approximately £1,315,000 (2014: £1,187,000) of losses carried forward.

11.Dividends

No ordinary dividends have been proposed by the company for the period ended 31 December 2016 or the prior period.

