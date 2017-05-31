sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company

AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)
Share code AFE ISINZAE000000220
("AECI" or "the Company")

DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGE TO HOLDING OF AECI SHARES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that AECI has received formal notification from Business Venture Investment 884 Proprietary Limited ("BVI 884") that it has disposed of ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of AECI held by BVI 884 now amounts to 0,69% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

The Company has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Woodmead, Sandton

31 May 2017

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


