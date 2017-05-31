sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

55,06 Euro		+0,085
+0,15 %
WKN: 853152 ISIN: FR0000125585 Ticker-Symbol: CAJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,90
54,92
16:31
54,92
54,94
16:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA55,06+0,15 %