Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-05-31 15:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



The Company announces preliminary financial results for 4 months of 2017:



4 months of 2017 4 months of 2016 Change --------------------------------------------------------- Sales revenue EUR 41.8 mln EUR 43.5 mln -4.0% --------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA EUR 18.6 mln EUR 13.1 mln +42.8% ---------------------------------------------------------



Electricity produced at power plants controlled by the Company:



4 months of 2017 4 months of 2016 Change -------------------------------------------------------------------- Elektrenai Complex 17.4 GWh 45.1 GWh -61.3% -------------------------------------------------------------------- Kruonis PSHP 137.2 GWh 180 GWh -24.7% -------------------------------------------------------------------- Kaunas A. Brazauskas HPP 177.8 GWh 154.3 GWh +15.2% --------------------------------------------------------------------



The main reason for the decrease of sales revenue is a huge decrease of electricity production in Elektrenai Complex.



Kaunas Algirdas Brazauskas Hydroelectric Power Plant generated a greater amount of energy in 4 months of 2017 because of the flood, which started earlier than in 2016, and bigger water rate in river Nemunas.



The change in EBITDA is significantly stimulated by the fact that in 2017 Company's revenue from regulated activities was not reduced due to the regulation of commercial production and inspection of the Company's activity in 2010-2012



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt