Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE has sold indirect ownership share in Exir Chemical Terminal





Odfjell SE has today sold its 35% indirect ownership share in the Exir Chemical Terminal in the port of Bandar Imam Khomeini to Oiltanking GmbH. Total cash (for the shares and the shareholder loan) received by Odfjell SE in connection with this transaction is about USD 6 million. The transaction will result in a marginal positive effect in the Odfjell SE profit and loss statement.

For more information, contact:

Terje Iversen

CFO/SVP Finance, Odfjell SE

Tel: +47 55 27 00 00

E-mail: Terje.iversen@odfjell.com (mailto:terje.iversen@odfjell.com)

