sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,149 Euro		+0,046
+1,48 %
WKN: 873204 ISIN: NO0003399909 Ticker-Symbol: O7F 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ODFJELL SE A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ODFJELL SE A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,071
3,193
16:29
31.05.2017 | 15:40
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE has sold indirect ownership share in Exir Chemical Terminal


Odfjell SE has today sold its 35% indirect ownership share in the Exir Chemical Terminal in the port of Bandar Imam Khomeini to Oiltanking GmbH. Total cash (for the shares and the shareholder loan) received by Odfjell SE in connection with this transaction is about USD 6 million. The transaction will result in a marginal positive effect in the Odfjell SE profit and loss statement.
 
For more information, contact:
Terje Iversen
CFO/SVP Finance, Odfjell SE
Tel: +47 55 27 00 00
E-mail: Terje.iversen@odfjell.com (mailto:terje.iversen@odfjell.com)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)