Global ENT Disorder Treatment Market Report 2017 -Research and Markets

The global ENT disorder treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.17% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ENT disorder treatment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales from both branded and generic drugs. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is increase in research on allergic disorders. Allergic diseases such as rhinitis, if not managed properly, have chances of developing into organizations around the world are working to have a better understanding of the pathogenesis of allergic diseases.

According to the report, one driver in market is deteriorating environmental conditions. Deteriorating environmental conditions is one of the major reasons for the rising prevalence of ENT disorders such as rhinitis. For instance, perennial allergic rhinitis can prevail around the year and is often the result of sensitivity to mold on wallpaper, pet hair, carpeting, houseplants, and upholstery.



Further, the report states that one challenges in market is growing cases of anti-bacterial resistance. Antimicrobial resistance is one of the major public health challenges faced globally, and has been accelerated by the overuse of antibiotics across the globe. Overprescribing antibiotics is a common problem in primary care, where most of the infections are caused by viruses.



Key vendors



ALK

GSK

Novartis

Sanofi

Other prominent vendors



Allergan

AstraZeneca

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Lupin

Merck

Mylan

Otonomy

Pfizer

Sun Pharma

Teva Pharmaceuticals



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Disease overview



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Pipeline landscape



Part 08: Market segmentation by disease



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix

