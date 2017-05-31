Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority VTB Supervisory Council Elects Management Board Members 31-May-2017 / 15:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press release* 31 May 2017 *VTB Supervisory Council Elects Management Board Members* On 31 May 2017, the Supervisory Council of VTB Bank held a meeting leading to the re-election of the VTB Management Board. The Board now consists of the following members: - Yuri Soloviev, First Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board - Vasily Titov, First Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board - Denis Bortnikov, Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board - Olga Dergunova, Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board - Valery Lukyanenko, Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board - Herbert Moos, Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board - Anatoly Pechatnikov, Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board - Andrey Puchkov, Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board - Mikhail Sukhov, Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board - Vladimir Verkhoshinsky, Member of VTB Bank Management Board - Maxim Kondratenko, Member of VTB Bank Management Board - Erkin Norov, Member of VTB Bank Management Board - Gennadiy Soldatenkov, Member of VTB Bank Management Board. Anatoly Pechatnikov will oversee the Retail Business of VTB Group. The structure of the current Management Board is not final due to the forthcoming merger of VTB24 with VTB Bank. VTB Management Board is headed by Andrey Kostin, President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC VTB Bank 12, Presnenskaya emb. Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 739-77-99 Fax: +7 (495) 739-77-99 E-mail: info@vtb.ru Internet: www.vtb.com ISIN: US46630Q2021 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 4254 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 579157 31-May-2017

