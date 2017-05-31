Coinsilium Group Limited - Final Results & Notice of AGM

31 May 2017

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED



("Coinsilium", the "Group" or the "Company")

Final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2016 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

STATEMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

It gives us great pleasure to present the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Review of the Year

2016 was a transitional year for Coinsilium with some challenges along the way. There were several management and board level changes. However, despite the challenges, the Group pursued its main activities of accelerating and financing early-stage blockchain technology companies.

In 2016, Coinsilium Group increased its stake in three portfolio companies (Fuzo, Factom and SatoshiPay), divested of its stake in TRAC ("The Real Asset Company") and invested in a new company, RSK Labs. RSK Labs is developing a smart contract platform secured by the Bitcoin network.

From February 2016 to the end of April 2016 Coinsilium's wholly owned accelerator, Block Chain Space, conducted its first blockchain startup acceleration programme on the campus of ESADE Creapolis, near Barcelona. Four startups were accepted into the programme, each targeting different sectors of blockchain applications (payments, trade finance, data storage and peer-to-peer insurance). The Block Chain Space acceleration programme enables Coinsilium to acquire equity stakes in early-stage startups at entry-level valuations.

In April 2016, the Group also successfully ran the Blockchain Tech Lab, a unique one-week blockchain tech educational programme which gathered blockchain experts from around the world including several CTOs of Coinsilium's investees. The programme was followed by a 2-day "blockchain hackathon" attended by teams of talented blockchain developers.

The Group recorded a loss after tax for the year of £738,065..This included the loss in relation to the divestment of TRAC of £316,800, together with the write down of investments in Fidelia Solutions Limited (CoinSimple) of £24,440 and in Exchange of the Americas (MeXBT) of £386,688.

The value of the investment portfolio at 31 December 2016 was £1,069,176.

At the year end, the Group had £99,641 in cash and cash equivalents.

Post Year End

At the beginning of 2017, Coinsilium Group's co-founder Malcolm Palle joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Since the end of 2016 costs have been significantly reduced to a more appropriate level for a growth business of Coinsilium's size. The Group has also taken several key strategic decisions to build a strong foundation in readiness for the many opportunities we see in the emerging Blockchain Technology sector.

We are now refocused on our core objectives and the Group has been repositioned to reflect the original ethos of why we originally launched Coinsilium: to identify the early winners in the blockchain revolution and leverage some of the vast array of related opportunities.

There has been evidence of our progress since the beginning of 2017 with exciting news from three companies in our portfolio; Factom, SatoshiPay and RSK Labs:

Factom added Peeli Ventures, Harvest Equity, and a number of Austin-based investors to its stellar lineup of investors including Tim Draper, Plug and Play and Medici Ventures to reach a series A round of US$8m.

SatoshiPay closed a €1.1m round of investment at a price of Eur340 per share raising the implied value of Coinsilium's shareholding in SatoshiPay to €725,220, representing an increase in value of 362.61% since Coinsilium's investment.

RSK Labs participated to the second batch of the 'Dubai Future Accelerator' where they have been working with the Dubai government on large scale blockchain applications. RSK Labs raised $3.5m in a pre-series A round and recently opened their latest software version 'Ginger' for public testing.

In the first half of 2017 the Group also raised a total of £305,985 in two successive share subscriptions, supported in the main by existing shareholders and all Board Directors in both instances and we are most grateful to our shareholders for their continued support.

In addition to our investments, over the course of 2017 Coinsilium will be taking a more proactive stance in terms of its commercial activities and we are currently evaluating some exciting opportunities with the objective of expanding the business in an innovative, yet cost effective manner.

To this intent, in April 2017, the Group announced that it has entered into a Strategic Alliance with Oraclize, the London-based company providing infrastructure layers for Smart Contracts, to jointly develop and build a Smart Contract System for the next generation of blockchain-powered applications.

It is anticipated that more players will be joining The Alliance in the near term, leveraging each parties' complementary skill sets in order to jointly develop and build a Smart Contract System ("SCS") for the next generation of blockchain-powered applications, now being referred to as 'Blockchain 2.0'. The objective is to provide an Enterprise Standard foundational layer to enable commercial scale development of market specific SCS managing Token issuance and implementation of governance protocols for many vertical markets.

Shareholders should expect further news in this regard over the coming weeks and months as the Strategic Alliance initiative begins to take form.

Outlook

We recognise that we are living in exceptional times when, at this early stage of development, blockchain, a technology now qualified as foundational by Harvard Business Review, offers numerous opportunities with the potential to generate asymmetric returns to our shareholders.

We would also like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their continued support over the last year and we look forward to updating the market with news of Coinsilium's progress and that of our investee companies over the course of the year.

With a restructured Board and a new commercial strategy in place, we believe that Coinsilium is well positioned to take advantage of our first-mover advantage in this exciting technology space, and we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.

Eddy Travia

Executive Director

31 May 2017

Notice of Annual General Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Coinsilium Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD at 15.00 BST on 6 July 2017.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting and audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://www.coinsilium.com/

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 207 099 0740

Coinsilium Group Limited

www.coinsilium.com

Malcolm Palle, Non-executive Director +44 (0) 7785 381089

Coinsilium Group Limited

Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore +44 (0) 207 618 9100

Luther Pendragon Ltd

(Media Relations)

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

(NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)



Nick Emerson / Andy Thacker +44 (0) 1483 413 500

SI Capital Limited

(Broker)



COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016

2016

GBP 2015

GBP Continuing Operations Revenue 208,627 11,870 Cost of sales (38,769) (7,985) Gross Profit 169,858 3,885 Administration expenses (430,835) (1,026,361) Impairments (160,365) (1,312,059) Loss on disposal of available for sale financial assets (316,800) - Share based payments - (81,275) Operating Loss (738,142) (2,415,810) Finance income 77 65 Finance costs - (1) Loss before Taxation (738,065) (2,415,746) Income tax - - Loss for the year/period (738,065) (2,415,746) Other Comprehensive Income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Change in fair value on available-for-sale financial assets 118,195 287,905 Fair value of impaired available-for-sale financial assets recycled through profit or loss (276,682) - Total Comprehensive Income attributable to owners of the Parent (896,552) (2,127,841) Earnings per share (pence) from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Parent - Basic & Diluted (0.01) (0.04)

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016

Group Company 31 December 2016

GBP 31 December 2015

GBP 31 December 2016

GBP 31 December 2015

GBP Non-Current Assets Intangible assets - - - - Property, plant and equipment 1,083 508 - - Available-for-sale financial assets 1,069,176 1,452,035 - - Investment in subsidiaries - - 3,011,984 2,652,406 Other financial assets 334,456 164,335 - - 1,404,715 1,616,878 3,011,984 2,652,406 Current Assets Trade and other receivables 6,274 59,058 1,979 33,384 Cash and cash equivalents 99,641 984,023 - 248,397 105,915 1,043,081 1,979 281,781 Total Assets 1,510,630 2,659,959 3,013,963 2,934,187 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Share capital - - - - Share premium 4,377,396 4,377,396 4,377,396 4,377,396 Share option reserve 81,275 81,275 81,275 81,275 Available- for-sale reserve 129,418 287,905 - - Retained losses (3,153,811) (2,415,746) (2,164,378) (1,806,478) Total equity attributable to owners of the Parent 1,434,278 2,330,830 2,294,293 2,652,193 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 76,352 329,129 719,670 281,994 Total Liabilities 76,352 329,129 719,670 281,994 Total Equity and Liabilities 1,510,630 2,659,959 3,013,963 2,934,187

The Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 31 May 2017 and were signed on its behalf by:

Eddy Travia

Executive Director

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016

GROUP Attributable to Equity Shareholders

Share capital

GBP

Share premium

GBP Share option reserve

GBP Available-

for-sale reserve

GBP

Retained losses

GBP



Total

GBP At incorporation -* - - - - - Loss for the period - - - - (2,415,746) (2,415,746) Other comprehensive income Change in value on available-for-sale financial assets - - - 287,905 - 287,905 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 287,905 (2,415,746) (2,127,841) Transactions with owners Issue of ordinary shares - 4,652,870 - - - 4,652,870 Issue costs - (275,474) - - - (275,474) Share based payments - - 81,275 - - 81,275 Total transactions with owners - 4,377,396 81,275 - - 4,458,671 As at 31 December 2015 - 4,377,396 81,275 287,905 (2,415,746) 2,330,830 Loss for the year - - - - (738,065) (738,065) Other comprehensive income Change in value on available-for-sale financial assets - - - 118,195 - 118,195 Fair value of impaired available- for-sale assets recycled through profit or loss - - - (276,682) - (276,682) Total comprehensive income for the year - - - (158,487) (738,065) (896,552) As at 31 December 2016 - 4,377,396 81,275 129,418 (3,153,811) 1,434,278

* One share issued on incorporation at £Nil par value.

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016

PARENT COMPANY Attributable to Equity Shareholders

Share capital

GBP

Share premium

GBP Share option reserve

GBP

Retained losses

GBP



Total

GBP At incorporation -* - - - - Loss for the period - - - (1,806,478) (1,806,478) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (1,806,478) (1,806,478) Transactions with owners Issue of ordinary shares - 4,652,870 - - 4,652,870 Issue costs - (275,474) - - (275,474) Share based payments - - 81,275 - 81,275 Total transactions with owners - 4,377,396 81,275 - 4,458,671 As at 31 December 2015 - 4,377,396 81,275 (1,806,478) 2,652,193 Loss for the year - - - (357,900) (357,900) Total comprehensive income for the year - - - (357,900) (357,900) As at 31 December 2016 - 4,377,396 81,275 (2,164,378) 2,294,293

* One share issued on incorporation at £Nil par value.

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016