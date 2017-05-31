Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2017-2021: Increasing Use of Environment-Friendly Coating Materials & Silver-Based Paints and Lacquers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global anti-microbial coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 14.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global anti-microbial coatings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is introduction of roughened polydopamine. Polydopamine is used in high-performance coatings and biomedical surfaces. It is also used in wound healing and tissue engineering applications. Polydopamine is being replaced by roughened polydopamine, which is formed by an extra step involving shaking-assisted method by a mechanical shaker.

According to the report, one driver in market is concerns regarding nosocomial infections. Nosocomial infections are fungal or bacterial infections caused due to the unhygienic and poor infrastructure of hospitals and the hospital environment. The consequence of these infections is the additional high cost for patients and financial burden for healthcare systems. Medical devices which are in contact with body fluids, such as blood and urine are the route of these infections.

Further, the report states that one challenges in market is increasing competition among vendors. The global antimicrobial coatings market is highly competitive. Vendors in the market are facing stiff competition from the key vendors. These vendors compete in terms of cost, quality, service, and technology.



Key vendors



Axalta Coating Systems

AkzoNobel

BASF

PPG Industries

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams

Other prominent vendors



Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Valspar

Sika

Jotun



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographic segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix

