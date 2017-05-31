ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVF)(AIM: CMCL) announces that it has received notice that Mr Steven Curtis, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, has purchased a total of 26,500 shares in the Company at a price of GBP 0.99 per share. Following this transaction Mr Curtis owns 446,500 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.85 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

