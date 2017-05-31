LANSING, MI--(Marketwired - May 31, 2017) - Darren Zwick, a business sales and marketing leader for more than 20 years, has joined Michigan Retailers Association as business development director.

At Michigan Retailers he is responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities involving products and customers on a national level.

Most recently, Zwick was distribution sales manager, dental market, for Ansell/Microflex. Previously, he was a division director for the Michigan Dental Association.

Zwick is also the boys varsity basketball coach at Holt High School. He served as head coach at Lansing Catholic High School from 2003 to 2015, before his business career took him out of Michigan. He coached Lansing Catholic to the Class B State Championship and was named Michigan Class B Boys Basketball Coach of the Year in 2008.

"We are fortunate to have Darren join our Michigan Retailers professional management team," said MRA President and CEO James P. Hallan. "He has a wealth of business development experience on a national level and is a proven leader of individuals and teams in business and sports."

A Holt resident, Zwick graduated magna cum laude from Olivet College with a degree in business administration. He also was an Academic All-American in college basketball, Olivet's first athlete to win the national distinction.

Michigan Retailers Association represents more than 5,000 member businesses and their 15,000 stores and websites. MRA has been a trusted business resource for 77 years and provides cost-saving membership services, such as expert credit card processing, business and personal insurances, legislative advocacy, college scholarships and discounts on shipping, to all types of businesses.

