MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- The US Department of Commerce has begun to recruit international buyers from five regions, including Mexico, Colombia, Egypt, Russia and the Southern Cone (Argentina and Chile) for the 2017 PROCESS EXPO, taking place September 19-22 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The International Buyer Program Select (IBP) pre-screens foreign buyer delegations through the Department of Commerce network of offices in US Embassies and Consulates and brings them to the event, provides export counseling, matchmaking services, market analysis and more.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Department of Commerce on this important program and look forward to welcoming international buyers to this leading industry event," said Tom Kittle, FPSA Chairman and President of Handtmann Inc and Handtmann Canada Ltd. "This is a win-win program for US companies interested in exporting their products and equipment overseas and for international buyers looking to purchase those products. The IBP Select arranges meetings, provides a business lounge, free interpretation services and much more." For those interested in participating in the program, click here.

For international buyers interested in participating, they should contact their local Embassy or Consulate to join the International Buyer Program Select delegation to attend PROCESS EXPO. Once accepted, commercial trade specialists will assist with registration, arrange meetings with appropriate vendors/exhibitors, and provide access to the International Trade Center at the Show with a business lounge, networking events and interpreters. All participants will have complimentary access to PROCESS EXPO's premier education program.

For exhibitors interested in expanding sales into these new markets, they can apply to have the opportunity to be listed in the Export Interest Directory and request meetings with the international delegates.

PROCESS EXPO will bring together more than 15,000 industry professionals to see thousands of products and services from over 600 exhibiting companies, spanning 220,000 square feet, offering equipment, machinery and demos for buyers in all of the vertical industry sectors, including: bakery, grains, seeds and snacks, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry and seafood, prepared foods, fruits and vegetables, confectionery and candy, co-packers and pet foods. Registration is now open. General sales of exhibit space are available on the website, where you can reserve a booth. For more information about exhibiting, contact Grace A. Cular Yee, Vice President, Sales, at 703-663-1220, or Alaina Herrera, Exhibit Sales Associate, at 703-663-1212.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods, and Meat sectors.

